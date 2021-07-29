Displaying text on a chart with opaque background - page 2
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My Text is overridden with Price Graph. Please help how I can box it so the text z-Order is above the chart.
My code as below:
Create a black rectangle first to hide the chart, then create the text.
Always specify
When in doubt, think!
Not compiled, not tested, just typed.
Not compiled, not tested, just typed.
Was that so hard you couldn't do it?