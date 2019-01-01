How to fix this error
Please show all the program so that it can be fixed
which functions to use instead ? sorry im new to coding , can you rewrite the source code using other functions than OnInit() and OnDeinit() functions.?
Remove the additional OnInit() and OnDeinit() functions.
You have duplicated the functions.
Show your code if you need more help.
Really ontick();
if (TimeCurrent() < allowed_until) { }
what is it going to do now?
int OnInit() { //--- printf("This EA is valid until %s", TimeToString(allowed_until, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)); datetime now = TimeCurrent(); if (now < allowed_until) Print("EA time limit verified, EA init time : " + TimeToString(now, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES)); //--- return(0); }
Note the date set:
datetime allowed_until = D'2012.02.11 00:00';
Also password I am sure is meant to be a string, unless you a file or other means.
int password_status = -1;
You have duplicated the functions.
Show your code if you need more help.
i have uploaded mq4 file .. pls take a look
im trying to make it time bound indicator and if possible password protected also , i was trying to copy code from this source but im facing errors in both method
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/359
Pls Help , It would be highly appreciated ;-)
- www.mql5.com
Really ontick();
what is it going to do now?
Note the date set:
Also password I am sure is meant to be a string, unless you a file or other means.
thanks for your reply but im unable to understand what you wishes to tell ... anyways i have upload mq4 file and a link from where im trying to copy code to protect my indicator by adding time bound and password . pls take a look ;-)
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