Experts: Buy Sell Stop Buttons

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Buy Sell Stop Buttons:

"Buy Sell Stop Buttons" EA sets up 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.

Buy Sell Stop Buttons

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Buy Sell Stop Buttons
Buy Sell Stop Buttons
  • www.mql5.com
"Buy Sell Stop Buttons" EA sets up 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you. Inputs USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break...
 

Hi Aharon,

Thanks for sharing the code!

Functionality looks interesting and has great potential, so I tried it out on my live account but my position got closed out straight away!

Any idea what went wrong? I basically used the default parameter values? Probably best to disable autolot size until I can resolve issue (assume just set MaximumRisk = 0)

Regards,


Paul

Files:
Trade.jpg  84 kb
Settings.jpg  50 kb
 
Paul:

Hi Aharon,

Hello

Read this:

  • If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant" 
You need to set  "MaximumRisk =0" and use any lotsize you want.
 
Something really wrong with the EA. U should test it before posting. It automatically closes trade before hitting s0tploss or take profit or even before clicking the close button
 
summan:

Right

It has an automatic stop function,

If the trade goes the other way,

I will set a parameter to allow you to open / close the stop function

Try it now with the new "USESTOP" variable.

 
Nice....Is there a way to move buttons more to the left side of chart?
 
DAtradr:
Nice....Is there a way to move buttons more to the left side of chart?

Buttons on the left.

Files:
Buy_Sell_Stop_Buttons.mq4  71 kb
 

Hi I added this EA to my chart and does not seem to work. What am i missing?

 
Adwin1957:

Hi I added this EA to my chart and does not seem to work. What am i missing?

Hello

Enable live trading on MT4 platform or try different platform.

 
Hello, can you add the Lot option to buttons? Thank you.
 
Masoud Asker:
Hello, can you add the Lot option to buttons? Thank you.  

You can set Lot size by changing the "Lots" variable.

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