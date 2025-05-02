Experts: Buy Sell Stop Buttons
Hi Aharon,
Thanks for sharing the code!
Functionality looks interesting and has great potential, so I tried it out on my live account but my position got closed out straight away!
Any idea what went wrong? I basically used the default parameter values? Probably best to disable autolot size until I can resolve issue (assume just set MaximumRisk = 0)
Regards,
Paul
Files:
Trade.jpg 84 kb
Settings.jpg 50 kb
Paul:
Hi Aharon,
Hello
Read this:
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"
You need to set "MaximumRisk =0" and use any lotsize you want.
Something really wrong with the EA. U should test it before posting. It automatically closes trade before hitting s0tploss or take profit or even before clicking the close button
Nice....Is there a way to move buttons more to the left side of chart?
DAtradr:
Nice....Is there a way to move buttons more to the left side of chart?
Nice....Is there a way to move buttons more to the left side of chart?
Buttons on the left.
Files:
Hi I added this EA to my chart and does not seem to work. What am i missing?
Adwin1957:
Hi I added this EA to my chart and does not seem to work. What am i missing?
Hello
Enable live trading on MT4 platform or try different platform.
Hello, can you add the Lot option to buttons? Thank you.
Masoud Asker:
Hello, can you add the Lot option to buttons? Thank you.
Hello, can you add the Lot option to buttons? Thank you.
You can set Lot size by changing the "Lots" variable.
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Buy Sell Stop Buttons:
"Buy Sell Stop Buttons" EA sets up 3 buttons for manual trading and allows to predetermine trailing stoploss & take profit, open and close all trades at once.
Author: Aharon Tzadik