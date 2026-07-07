Is it possible to transfer a MQL5 VPS to a different account? - page 2
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I have just moved my signal subscription and also VPS to another broker and server. However, I am not able to view the signal and VPS under my new broker account in MetaTrader terminal. I checked via MQL5 website, the broker was already changed to my new broker account, but still nothing under my new account in the terminal. Can anyone help please. Thanks!
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with the same MQL5 account you've purchased/moved them.
Also make sure that you've put the correct account details in the move option.
Is it possible to transfer a MQL5 VPS to a different account, as well as transferring a subscription to a different account? Thanks
I have downloaded mt5 and a demo account opened by default for me. i did not notice and purchase VPS under my mql5 account. then i have uninstall that mt5 as i was not able to use my real account there. now i have login to my real account at a different mt5 but i am not able to use the VPS anymore. i tried a lot of ways but there is no solution anywhere.
If you subscribe to MQL5 VPS so you can see it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
On new MT5 (in case you already moved your MQL5 VPS subscription from MT5 demo account to MT5 real account):
fill Community tab with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is moumita; do not use your email for login) and you will see your MQL5 VPS under your real account (do not forget to login to real account too).
If you did not move your subscription to your real account so you can do it -
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How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
Eleni Anna Branou, 2021.01.29 13:27
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and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hello Elena, my account is already connected on the terminal and everything is registered smoothly. I have switched to a new server multiple times and redone my log in each time. Restarted the computer and still the MT5 still has VPS greyed out. I’ve used the correct logins and password is smaller than 10 characters. Still the VPS is greyed out. What do I do
If you've done everything correctly as you say, the only thing you can do is to contact the Service Desk.
Have you downloaded the branded custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website and not the Metaquotes default one?
the gear icon is gone. what happened? can someone help me please.
the gear icon is gone. what happened? can someone help me please.