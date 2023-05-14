How do i get vps to run on this account and migrate it. Logged in already on community tab. VPS is greyed out
You have asked the same thing in other posts too, stop double and triple posting please and check the answers you've got already.
If you've done everything correctly as you say, the only thing you can do is to contact the Service Desk.
Have you downloaded the branded custom MT5 terminal from your broker's website and not the Metaquotes default one?
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