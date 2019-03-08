Experts: Trend Is Your Friend

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Trend Is Your Friend:

"Trend Is Your Friend" trades with 2 Moving Average and an Engulfing pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Trend Is Your Friend

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Indra Agustian:

I've tested it for gbp/usd 2016,  I think it's really good, but the problem is when this ea find a reversal trend(big lost on june 2016 brexit effect).. It would be more powerfull if there is some code for reversal trend or reversal impulse/spike detector please. But over all this ea is great, five star. Just need to find the best setting.

Hello

The EA is upgraded and now you have a stop system when the trend is going in the opposite direction from the trade you opened.

 
Automated-Trading:

Trend Is Your Friend:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Looks very promising in tester, but on demo doesn't trade for me..when other EAs do.. All settings ok in Mt4.. Are your EAs suited to pepperstone?
 
DAtradr:

Hello

As long as your platform is not an ECN broker it should work.

Note the screenshot, you have 124 trades within 5 years in a daily time frame, try another time frame like 1 hour or 15 minutes to have more trades.

Also try to run the EA on several pairs.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

As long as your platform is not an ECN broker it should work.

Note the screenshot, you have 124 trades within 5 years in a daily time frame, try another time frame like 1 hour or 15 minutes to have more trades.

Also try to run the EA on several pairs.

Thanks for your reply, Yeah ECN would be the problem then... How possible would it be to modify your EAs to work with ECN brokers?
 
DAtradr:
Thanks for your reply, Yeah ECN would be the problem then... How possible would it be to modify your EAs to work with ECN brokers?

Isn't it better for you to replace a platform instead of changing 35 EAs?

You shuld  set the StopLoss & TakeProfit field within the OrderSend() function  to "0" or else an ECN/STP broker will not execute the order.

It shuld be like this:

color   Color;
double  Sl; 
double  Tp;
double  Pips;
double  Price;

void start(){
    if(OrdersTotal()==0){
        Pips=Point; if(Digits==3){Pips=0.01;}if(Digits==5){Pips=0.0001;}
       Price=Ask; Sl=Ask-Stop_Loss*Pips; Tp=Ask+TakeProfit*Pips; Color=Blue;
        int Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Price,999,0,0,"",0,0,Color);
        if(Ticket>-1){
            if(OrderSelect(Ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)){
                OrderModify(Ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),Sl,Tp,0,Color);
}   }   }   }

 If you can not program and you insist ,someone might be able to help you in the Freelance site.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

Hello

The EA is upgraded and now you have a stop system when the trend is going in the opposite direction from the trade you opened.

Thank u sir.. I'try it..

Btw I still dont understand about breakevensystem and whentomove mean.. 

 
Indra Agustian:

Thank u sir.. I'try it..

Btw I still dont understand about breakevensystem and whentomove mean.. 

This system functions like a stop loss

But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.

If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -

  • WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).

So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-

  • PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
 
Aharon Tzadik:

Isn't it better for you to replace a platform instead of changing 35 EAs?

You shuld  set the StopLoss & TakeProfit field within the OrderSend() function  to "0" or else an ECN/STP broker will not execute the order.

It shuld be like this:

 If you can not program and you insist ,someone might be able to help you in the Freelance site.

Unfortunetly I'm no coder, but I did look in this EA code and could not find the specific code you have posted that I'm meant to change... Showing the actual line of code might help thanks 😉
 
DAtradr:

I posted another code for anyone interested in working with an ECN broker,"TREND IS YOUR FREIND ECN"

  Compare the two codes and you can do the same for all other codes, just copy paste.

 
Aharon Tzadik:

I posted another code for anyone interested in working with an ECN broker,"TREND IS YOUR FREIND ECN"

  Compare the two codes and you can do the same for all other codes, just copy paste.

That’s Awesome work Thx bro...Perfect! 

Although in tester it seems to place multiple trades, i noticed the max_allowed_orders code in the ECN version , how would one call on this to put a limit of max trades allowed at one time? And once again thank you for sharing your work.
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