Experts: Trend Is Your Friend
I've tested it for gbp/usd 2016, I think it's really good, but the problem is when this ea find a reversal trend(big lost on june 2016 brexit effect).. It would be more powerfull if there is some code for reversal trend or reversal impulse/spike detector please. But over all this ea is great, five star. Just need to find the best setting.
Hello
The EA is upgraded and now you have a stop system when the trend is going in the opposite direction from the trade you opened.
Author: Aharon Tzadik
Hello
As long as your platform is not an ECN broker it should work.
Note the screenshot, you have 124 trades within 5 years in a daily time frame, try another time frame like 1 hour or 15 minutes to have more trades.
Also try to run the EA on several pairs.
Hello
As long as your platform is not an ECN broker it should work.
Note the screenshot, you have 124 trades within 5 years in a daily time frame, try another time frame like 1 hour or 15 minutes to have more trades.
Also try to run the EA on several pairs.
Thanks for your reply, Yeah ECN would be the problem then... How possible would it be to modify your EAs to work with ECN brokers?
Isn't it better for you to replace a platform instead of changing 35 EAs?
You shuld set the StopLoss & TakeProfit field within the OrderSend() function to "0" or else an ECN/STP broker will not execute the order.
It shuld be like this:
color Color; double Sl; double Tp; double Pips; double Price; void start(){ if(OrdersTotal()==0){ Pips=Point; if(Digits==3){Pips=0.01;}if(Digits==5){Pips=0.0001;} Price=Ask; Sl=Ask-Stop_Loss*Pips; Tp=Ask+TakeProfit*Pips; Color=Blue; int Ticket=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Price,999,0,0,"",0,0,Color); if(Ticket>-1){ if(OrderSelect(Ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)){ OrderModify(Ticket,OrderOpenPrice(),Sl,Tp,0,Color); } } } }
If you can not program and you insist ,someone might be able to help you in the Freelance site.
Hello
The EA is upgraded and now you have a stop system when the trend is going in the opposite direction from the trade you opened.
Thank u sir.. I'try it..
Btw I still dont understand about breakevensystem and whentomove mean..
Thank u sir.. I'try it..
Btw I still dont understand about breakevensystem and whentomove mean..
This system functions like a stop loss
But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent Stop Loss value to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you.
If you have reached a certain value of pips with the direction of the trade -
- WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).
So how many pips would you like to move the stop loss above the price line of the open trade-
- PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move stop loss (values: 10-100).
Isn't it better for you to replace a platform instead of changing 35 EAs?
You shuld set the StopLoss & TakeProfit field within the OrderSend() function to "0" or else an ECN/STP broker will not execute the order.
It shuld be like this:
If you can not program and you insist ,someone might be able to help you in the Freelance site.
I posted another code for anyone interested in working with an ECN broker,"TREND IS YOUR FREIND ECN"
Compare the two codes and you can do the same for all other codes, just copy paste.
I posted another code for anyone interested in working with an ECN broker,"TREND IS YOUR FREIND ECN"
Compare the two codes and you can do the same for all other codes, just copy paste.
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Trend Is Your Friend:
"Trend Is Your Friend" trades with 2 Moving Average and an Engulfing pattern has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik