ask for help For payment
I deleted the details of your pyment and your email from your post above.
--------------
It is written the following: "If you completed the payment, the transaction will most likely be processed within the next few hours or within next 3 business days.
In order to avoid multiple charges, please do not resubmit your order."
So, if you made a correct payment - you need just wait.
If some thing is wrong (if you made a payment mistakenly thinking that you are paying for your trade brker's account, or the payment did not come to your mql5 forum account) - write to the service desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
- www.mql5.com
how are you
Sory i want to purchase indicator but i fail because of MasterCard is not accepted on this website what can i help
hello help
please i fail to buy a product with my mastercard help because of MasterCard is not accepted on website
what can i do also i have try by using paypal but i fail and show my card have been decline
Help please, they double charged my card. I want to cancel the first payment.
This is not a double payment, the bottom record is the deposit from your card to your MQL5 account and the top record is the payment for the product you've bought, using your MQL5 account balance.
That's why you see the blue color for the MQL5 account deposit and the red color for your product's payment.
Your MQL5 account balance is +299-299=0
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use