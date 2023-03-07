ask for help For payment

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ask for help For payment

please check
Order number: 919895545

[...]
 

I deleted the details of your pyment and your email from your post above.

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It is written the following: "If you completed the payment, the transaction will most likely be processed within the next few hours or within next 3 business days.
In order to avoid multiple charges, please do not resubmit your order."

So, if you made a correct payment - you need just wait.
If some thing is wrong (if you made a payment mistakenly thinking that you are paying for your trade brker's account, or the payment did not come to your mql5 forum account) - write to the service desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Contact the technical support or the web site administrator. Here you can write your messages and see the history of your requests even if you are not registered on the web site. All messages are private and available only to you.
 

how are you 

Sory i want to purchase indicator but i fail because of MasterCard is not accepted on this website what can i help 


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Kantapon Wannawin:
Your post has been deleted.


Do not post any details of a specific product in the forum.

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
hello help 


please i fail to buy a product with my mastercard help because of MasterCard is not accepted on website


 what can i do also i have try by using paypal but i fail and show my card have been decline 

	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
 double charge
 

 
Help please, they double charged my card. I want to cancel the first payment.

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
 johnnygee #:
 
 

 
Help please, they double charged my card. I want to cancel the first payment.
 
 
This is not a double payment, the bottom record is the deposit from your card to your MQL5 account and the top record is the payment for the product you've bought, using your MQL5 account balance.
 
That's why you see the blue color for the MQL5 account deposit and the red color for your product's payment.
 
Your MQL5 account balance is +299-299=0

	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
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