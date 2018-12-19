Can I manually close the order copied from signal?

New comment
 

I copied a signal. Today the signal opened 4 EURUSD BUY orders at 1.13390, and afterwards for a long time the price was always below the open price. So when the price reached 1.14410, I closed  3 of the 4 orders. But after several miniutes, I found that there were 3 BUY orders more again with open price 1.14432. Eventually these 4 orders all closed at 1.14400, and totally result is loss. But if there were not these later 3 orders, the total result is profit.

I don't understand why and how this happend.

Can any one tell me? Thanks.

[Deleted]  
chen0826:

I copied a signal. Today the signal opened 4 EURUSD BUY orders at 1.13390, and afterwards for a long time the price was always below the open price. So when the price reached 1.14410, I closed  3 of the 4 orders. But after several miniutes, I found that there were 3 BUY orders more again with open price 1.14432. Eventually these 4 orders all closed at 1.14400, and totally result is loss. But if there were not these later 3 orders, the total result is profit.

I don't understand why and how this happend.

Can any one tell me? Thanks.

No you can't. It will just be reopened. You should not be messing about on an account with a signal. If you don't like or trust its trades then stop using a signal.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
No you can't. It will just be reopened. You should not be messing about on an account with a signal. If you don't like or trust its trades then stop using a signal.

Thank you very much!

 

if you want to close the deal, turn off the signal, manage further manually until this deal is closed by the provider, then you can connect the signal again ...

 
chen0826:

I copied a signal. Today the signal opened 4 EURUSD BUY orders at 1.13390, and afterwards for a long time the price was always below the open price. So when the price reached 1.14410, I closed  3 of the 4 orders. But after several miniutes, I found that there were 3 BUY orders more again with open price 1.14432. Eventually these 4 orders all closed at 1.14400, and totally result is loss. But if there were not these later 3 orders, the total result is profit.

I don't understand why and how this happend.

Can any one tell me? Thanks.

Yes, you have to disable the signal subscription first and then you can modify your open orders manually.

In order to do that, you can either synchronize with your MQL5 VPS, having the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in Signals tab, unticked, or go here and choose the suspend option on the settings wheel of your subscription.

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
yes you can of course. It is your account after all.

your positions were auto synchronised.

go to tools - options  then signals tab.

untick synchronise positions.....etc

 

Does anyone know what the grayed out numbers mean in the "Slippage" section of the Signals?   They have the slippage number of various brokers in pips, like .54, 2.0, etc., and then in gray "x 187", "x 1286", etc.   What does that second part mean and would it affect Signal copying?

Thank you for any help!

New comment