Experts: 555 Scalper
Hola Ahron: Excelente codificación, muy elegante! Me gustaria saber donde puedo obtener mas información sobre el programa 555Scalper, (aunque todos tus programas me han gustado), pero quiero añadir una modificación para filtrar las operaciones perdedoras usando los pares de monedas mas fuertes contra los mas débiles. Gracias.
Hi Ahron: Excellent coding, very elegant! I would like to know where I can get more information about the 555Scalper program, (although all of your programs I liked), but I want to add a modification to filter the losing operations using the strongest currency pairs against the weakest ones. Thank you.
Hola Ahron: Excelente codificación, muy elegante! Me gustaria saber donde puedo obtener mas información sobre el programa 555Scalper, (aunque todos tus programas me han gustado), pero quiero añadir una modificación para filtrar las operaciones perdedoras usando los pares de monedas mas fuertes contra los mas débiles. Gracias.
Hi Ahron: Excellent coding, very elegant! I would like to know where I can get more information about the 555Scalper program, (although all of your programs I liked), but I want to add a modification to filter the losing operations using the strongest currency pairs against the weakest ones. Thank you.
Hello
It is what it is really simple: you have two moving averages when the price goes above the upper average then it is a sell signal and vice versa for a buy signal.
Hi Aharon Tzadik!
Is it possible to add a spread in it?
Im very new to this..
but I am going to try your code!
Kind Regards,
Randy
add a spread in it
Hello
This part in the code handles the spread:
double NDTP(double val)
{
RefreshRates();
double SPREAD=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_SPREAD);
double StopLevel=MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
if(val<StopLevel*pips+SPREAD*pips) val=StopLevel*pips+SPREAD*pips;
// double STOPLEVEL = MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_STOPLEVEL);
//int Stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL);
//if (Stops_level*pips<val-Bid)
//val=Ask+Stops_level*pips;
return(NormalizeDouble(val, Digits));
// return(val);
}
Hello
You need to perform back test and upload the best result ont the chart.
EA is not profitable using your settings whilst using strategy test on USDJPY for 'Model - Every tick' .. 90% successful trades but total net profit is -£68. Also, the strategy test does not work using open prices only. Can you tell me why? Also why would you not test on Every tick? Is there a way to make this profitable?
Hello
You need to perform back test and upload the best result with open prices only option,this EA works with open prices only option.
I do not work with every tick option ,i know there is a big debate about which method works better.
You have to choose a method that you think will bring you money and that is at your own discretion.
ONLY If you have earned a lot of money or you will earn a lot of money using the method of every tick I would love to hear about it.
Also read the comments that i wrote for your other question.
See screenshot:
Hello
You need to perform back test and upload the best result with open prices only option,this EA works with open prices only option.
I do not work with every tick option ,i know there is a big debate about which method works better.
You have to choose a method that you think will bring you money and that is at your own discretion.
ONLY If you have earned a lot of money or you will earn a lot of money using the method of every tick I would love to hear about it.
Also read the comments that i wrote for your other question.
See screenshot:
All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,
Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,
There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !
I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,
If you need to learn to perform back tests,see the video !
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555 Scalper:
555 Scalper EA trades with two 5 exponential moving averages works on 5 minute frame major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik