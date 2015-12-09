Fundamental News Trading
This is not related to Metatrader 5 sorry ...
It may be good software ... but not related
We are having one thread only for non-related discussion - this one.
So, I have to delete your thread.
- You may repost it to this thread, or
- wait when blogs will be on mql5 forum (I know that it will be very soon and those kinds of posting will be allowing there).
Sergey Golubev:Sorry Sergey, then i will move the post as you said. Thank you.
We are having one thread only for non-related discussion - this one.
So, I have to delete your thread.
This is not related to Metatrader 5 sorry ...
It may be good software ... but not related
We are having one thread only for non-related discussion - this one.
So, I have to delete your thread.
- You may repost it to this thread, or
- wait when blogs will be on mql5 forum (I know that it will be very soon and those kinds of posting will be allowing there).
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- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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I have studied technical analysis in Forex Trading for months, as you know that there is no perfect technical indicator that give you winning as 100%. So recently i move on to the fundamental analysis. Although I will discuss about fundamental analysis but I would like to share about indicator that can be used to analyze market movement. This indicator is free and i get it from http://www.currencynewstrading.com . Here is the detail about indicator :
Let me take this opportunity to explain what Currency Strength Meter (CSM) is and how to take advantage of this amazing little tool, because once you start using it, you won’t take another trade without it! Here’s a brief description of CSM: a standalone program that calculates over 30+ currency pairs in real time and displays an at-a-glance view of the strengths and weaknesses of all major currencies, namely the USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, AUD, JPY, and NZD. The Strength readings vary from 0.0 to 9.0, with 0.0 being the weakest and 9.0 being the strongest (CSM 3.0.6 pictured below).
The color code used in the meter is pretty self-explanatory, with:
BLUE as weak (0.0 ~ 2.0)
YELLOW as normal (2.1 ~ 5.0)
ORANGE as strong (5.1 ~ 7.0)
RED as critical (7.1 ~ 9.0).
Notice:
I don't intended to promote this software but I just to share with you guys, to know more detail about this software you can visit the website, I hope you are willing to share with me in this forum by giving comment or feedback.Thanks