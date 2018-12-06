Absolute Drawdown and Maximum Drawdown OutPut Not Correct?
It is correct! There is nothing wrong with the calculation!
The Absolute Drawdown is calculated based on your Equity vs. the Initial Balance, while the Maximal Drawdown and Relative Drawdown are calculated based on Equity vs. Equity (not Balance vs Balance). So at some point your Equity must have been higher than the initial balance, so as to account for the 307.39 Maximal Drawdown compared to the 173.15 of Absolute Drawdown and it must have also been lower than your final balance to account for a 173.15 of Absolute Drawdown compared to your 86.83 of final loss.
Drawdown is not measured in "pips". It is measured in "money" (Account Currency)!
Track the values of AccountBalance() and AccountEquity() within your EA on every OnTick() event and you will see that it does in fact calculate correctly. If your calculations are saying otherwise, then you should check those to find the error.
When analysing your calculations, make sure to account for spread and commission and swaps if applicable.
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Hi,
I have done the backtest using EA : Moving Average.ex4 for EURUSD from 11.21.2018 to 11.24.2018. I have spent a lot of time to calculate the Absolute Drawdown and Max Drawdown by hand and it does not tally with MT4 output. Is there a possibility the MT4 output is not correct? Kindly help.