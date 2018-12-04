How Can I know if my EA is on or off on the MT5 Chart and the MT5 Platform?
Hello there!
I am new o the EA stuff, I just made a new EA and I am testing it with a demo account. How can I be sure tha it is working? when is RED or GREEN?
It is quiet confusing...
I am attaching a picture of it.
Thanks and best regards,
A.A:
Green is ON, red is OFF.
Green is ON, red is OFF.
Thanks Eleni!
Another question: It will start automatically by itself? or I need to open a SELL or BUY operation first?
Thanks and bes regards.
A.A:
Thanks Eleni!
Another question: It will start automatically by itself? or I need to open a SELL or BUY operation first?
Thanks and bes regards.
A.A:
If your EA is well coded, it should open trades by itself, thats the point of using an EA, anyway.
Hello there!
I am new o the EA stuff, I just made a new EA and I am testing it with a demo account. How can I be sure tha it is working? when is RED or GREEN?
It is quiet confusing...
I am attaching a picture of it.
Thanks and best regards,
A.A:
Thanks a lot Waseem, I go it.
Hello, I started my EA and it jus don do nothing, then I checked the Journal and I found that It tried to make the sells and buys but jurnal show red warns telling that there is no money!
I am running this EA from a demo account with almost 25K on it. How it could said there is no money? Do you have any clue about this behaviour?
Screenshot attached.
Looking froward for your feedback.
Thanks and best regards.
A.A:
I am running this EA from a demo account with almost 25K on it. How it could said there is no money? Do you have any clue about this behaviour?
Your EA is trying to place orders that are too large for your Deposit and Margin Requirements depending on your current Leverage. Either you have not set the parameters properly or the EA is incorrectly calculating values and not doing proper Money Management.
For example, one of your orders was for 18.05 Lots of AUDCAD, so even for a 1:200 Leverage, that would require at least 9025 AUD of Margin. At 1:50, that would require a Margin of 36100 AUD. So depending on your leverage it could easily be more than your 25k initial balance.
Your EA is trying to place orders that are too large for your Deposit and Margin Requirements depending on your current Leverage. Either you have not set the parameters properly or the EA is incorrectly calculating values and not doing proper Money Management.
For example, one of your orders was for 18.05 Lots of AUDCAD, so even for a 1:200 Leverage, that would require at least 9025 AUD of Margin. At 1:50, that would require a Margin of 36100 AUD. So depending on your leverage it could easily be more than your 25k initial balance.
Thanks so much Fernando! that explanation clarify very much my question. I´ll check all of these features.
Have a nice evening.
Thanks and best regards,
A.A:
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Hello there!
I am new o the EA stuff, I just made a new EA and I am testing it with a demo account. How can I be sure tha it is working? when is RED or GREEN?
It is quiet confusing...
I am attaching a picture of it.
Thanks and best regards,
A.A: