i am facing problem in deposit through visa card
i used payment method and send money through credit card from Habib metro bank Pakistan.
now i face a problem in transaction into your account scd*meta quotes. i contact my bank many times and they said there is no issue from our side .
what is the issue with that and how can i solve this
it shows me the error attached
1. When you activate the session for online payment you must need to pay within that time range. (Follow you local country time)
2. Depends how much funds you allowed to pay online for example if you going to pay 100 USD then first convert in your own currency and check if these are enough include session payment+Visa charges you can check here (xe.com)
3. Possible your bank blocked some websites for payment.
If you still facing the problem try 3rd way
3. The alternative way is upload funds to Webmoney and send to MQL5.
Paypal not allowed for Pakistan, btw your image not showing any reason of decline
1. When you activate the session for online payment you must need to pay within that time range. (Follow you local country time)
2. Depends how much funds you allowed to pay online for example if you going to pay 100 USD then first convert in your own currency and check if these are enough include session payment+Visa charges you can check here (xe.com)
3. Possible your bank blocked some websites for payment.
If you still facing the problem try 3rd way
3. The alternative way is upload funds to Webmoney and send to MQL5.
Paypal not allowed for Pakistan, btw your image not showing any reason of decline
sir i made transaction on the same card before and there was no problem , but now i am facing this problem
sir i made transaction on the same card before and there was no problem , but now i am facing this problem
I am also facing this problem, I made payments before, now mql5.com fails to ask for my card number, and it says "$40 locked" whatever that means.
I am also facing this problem, I made payments before, now mql5.com fails to ask for my card number, and it says "$40 locked" whatever that means.
i don't know , yesterday i tried it was ok.
i think there is some issue?
i used payment method and send money through credit card from Habib metro bank Pakistan.
now i face a problem in transaction into your account scd*meta quotes. i contact my bank many times and they said there is no issue from our side .
what is the issue with that and how can i solve this
it shows me the error attached
i also face same deposit problem from bank alfalah, they say we dont block or no issue from our side, but in real i cant deposit,
am also facing the same problem i tried to deposit its showed decline but according to my bank account visa card shows merchant purchase while MY MQL5 account balance has not yet reflect
Some deposits with international cards take some time or a couple of days to clear and reflected in your MQL5 account.
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i used payment method and send money through credit card from Habib metro bank Pakistan.
now i face a problem in transaction into your account scd*meta quotes. i contact my bank many times and they said there is no issue from our side .
what is the issue with that and how can i solve this
it shows me the error attached