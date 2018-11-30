Signal failed rendering graphics signals

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Hi

If a subscriber gets this message while trying to subscribe to a signal. Any idea what the problem could be?

 "Signal Subscription Failed"

Please help

Thank you

 

Deleted accidentally
He can not subscribe if he is on Linux or on MacOS.
And there are something he should check - which was described on this thread: Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited

 
Keith Watford:

He can not subscribe if he is on Linux or on MacOS.
And there are something he should check - which was described on this thread: Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited

Solved. Thank you

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