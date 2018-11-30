Signal failed rendering graphics signals
Deleted accidentallyHe can not subscribe if he is on Linux or on MacOS.
And there are something he should check - which was described on this thread: Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited
Keith Watford:
He can not subscribe if he is on Linux or on MacOS.
And there are something he should check - which was described on this thread: Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited
And there are something he should check - which was described on this thread: Signal copying for 'XXXXXX' is prohibited
Solved. Thank you
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Hi
If a subscriber gets this message while trying to subscribe to a signal. Any idea what the problem could be?
"Signal Subscription Failed"
Please help
Thank you