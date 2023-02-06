Experts: Demarker Martingale

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Demarker Martingale:

This Martingale EA trades with "Demarker" indicator, it is considered relatively safe because it takes a single trade at a time.

Demarker Martingale

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Hello Aharon,

Thanks for sharing. Can't trade the EA as there is an 'error' message in the experts folder. Please chk. & advise.

[Deleted]  

For me, this is the code that breaks:

int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      Print("Volume is not a multiple of the minimal step SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, the closest correct volume is %.2f",
            volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }

Commenting out this code allows the expert adviser to work smoothly until ..... you go .. lolx.  You get the drift.

Anyway, I have put 4 stars for the author who has put in such a great effort to this code. It looks promising at first, and can be further improved though to get 5 stars.
 
NAZMTAZ:

Fixed.

 
Zee Zhou Ma:

Hello

The problem was fixed.

I'm sorry to disappoint you. I did not write that code

  This block is ready in advance and copied it from here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2555

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks, as a small error in the expert or indicator logic can cause losses on the trading account. That is why we have developed a series of basic checks to ensure the required quality level of the Market products. If any errors are identified by the Market...
 
Hello Aharon, Does your EA run on 1D time flame?  
 
Pichwon99:
Hello Aharon, Does your EA run on 1D time flame?  
Yes.
 

Aharon Tzadik:
Yes.

How sir? we need to set time-set or just put on 1D time flame? but when i test on 1D and 1H it the same position.

 
Pichwon99:

How sir? we need to set time-set or just put on 1D time flame? but when i test on 1D and 1H it the same position.

If you want to work with 1D  time frame you need to attach the EA to 1D chart, the positions of 1D chart and 1H are not always the same it is just a coincidence.
 
Aharon Tzadik:
If you want to work with 1D  time frame you need to attach the EA to 1D chart, the positions of 1D chart and 1H are not always the same it is just a coincidence.
Thanks you sir 
 

I see this is always starting with Buy order?

if the market is going done it is not good strategy

if market is in uptrend it makes profit otherwise not 

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