How does Account with suffix ( EURUSD.e) on its pair copy mql5 signal without a suffix (EURUSD)?
- how to copy trades that have a suffix?
- Signals Copy trade Help needed
- Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Extract from Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service -
The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If a Subscriber's account has a symbol with the same name as the one on the Provider's account, and trading is fully allowed for the symbol, trades will be copied for this symbol. If trading is allowed partially or disabled for the found symbol, this symbol is considered inappropriate for copying, and the system will continue to search for a suitable symbol:
- On the Subscriber's account, the system searches for all symbols with the names coinciding with the Provider's symbol by the first 6 characters. For example, EURUSD == EURUSDxxx == EURUSDyyy.
- Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol. If trading is allowed partially or completely forbidden, such a symbol is discarded.
- Margin calculation type is checked for each remaining symbol - if it is Forex, a symbol is considered to be suitable. Symbols of CFD, Futures or other calculation types are discarded.
- If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
- If one suitable symbol is found, it is used for copying Provider's trades
The algorithm provides only two exceptions for metal symbols:
- XAUUSD == GOLD
- XAGUSD == SILVER
In these two cases, only full permission to perform trades is checked. If such permission is present, the mapping attempt is considered to be successful.
Example 1: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – on EURUSD! (or vice versa) with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 2: A Provider has positions on EURUSD, while a Subscriber – both on EURUSD! and EURUSD. The copying is performed for EURUSD.
Example 3: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with full trading permission. The terminal performs mapping automatically and copies the trades.
Example 4: A Provider has positions on GOLD, while a Subscriber – on XAUUSD with close-only (partial) trading permission. The mapping is considered unsuccessful and no copying is performed.
How about
Subscriber symbol: US500
Provider symbol: US500Cash or US500-DEC21
Journal log: Skipped as symbol not found
Why can't copy as the prefix is similar as above example?
How about
Subscriber symbol: US500
Provider symbol: US500Cash or US500-DEC21
Journal log: Skipped as symbol not found
Why can't copy as the prefix is similar as above example?
It is related to the mapping, or your symbols are non-forex symbools by specification.
This is the thread for more explanation:
"no symbol found" issue (or "forex symbols only issue") - read this small thread with the script to check:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
By the way, it all was described in my previous post (which you did not read ...).
- 2021.04.19
- www.mql5.com
It is related to the mapping, or your symbols are non-forex symbools by specification.
This is the thread for more explanation:
"no symbol found" issue (or "forex symbols only issue") - read this small thread with the script to check:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
By the way, it all was described in my previous post (which you did not read ...).
Meaning the symbol must be in Forex symbol only can copy?
I've read but can fix the problem?
I've read but can fix the problem?
It was not explanation about how to fix.
It is the explanation about why you can not copy trade with this symbol (mapping and/or non-forex symbol).
All symbols are related to the broker so if you want to copy those symbols - you need to change the broker:
this symbol should pass the mapping rules and this symbol should be forex symbol.
Example with some broker.
EURUSD - it is forex symbol:
US500 - it is non-forex symbol (and this symbol will not be copied):
It was not explanation about how to fix.
It is the explanation about why you can not copy trade with this symbol (mapping and/or non-forex symbol).
All symbols are related to the broker so if you want to copy those symbols - you need to change the broker:
this symbol should pass the mapping rules and this symbol should be forex symbol.
Example with some broker.
EURUSD - it is forex symbol:
US500 - it is non-forex symbol (and this symbol will not be copied):
Ok. Now I got it. Thanks for yr diagram above.
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