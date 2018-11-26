MT5 Higher Time Frame bug help

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Can someone please help ? I am interested in using the HTF feature that some indicators offer but , I cannot seem to make them work. Everything just shows up blank. I have attached picture for reference. Please let me know , thanks.
Files:
MT5HTFindicator.PNG  59 kb
[Deleted]  
Joseph Dragon: Can someone please help ? I am interested in using the HTF feature that some indicators offer but , I cannot seem to make them work. Everything just shows up blank. I have attached picture for reference. Please let me know , thanks.

Do not use the current beta builds of MetaTrader 5. Continue to use the stable build 1881 until all the bugs are sorted out!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Do not use the current beta builds of MetaTrader 5. Continue to use the stable build 1881 until all the bugs are sorted out!

Do you know how I would go about finding the stable build 1881 ?
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Do not use the current beta builds of MetaTrader 5. Continue to use the stable build 1881 until all the bugs are sorted out!

You don't even know which build it is or if it's an indicator bug or MT5 one ?
 
Joseph Dragon:
Can someone please help ? I am interested in using the HTF feature that some indicators offer but , I cannot seem to make them work. Everything just shows up blank. I have attached picture for reference. Please let me know , thanks.
What indicator ?
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Alain Verleyen:
You don't even know which build it is or if it's an indicator bug or MT5 one ?

Because there have been other posters with the same issue.

EDIT: I did a search and could not find them. I was quite sure I had read some threads about the use of the HTF Indicators (market products, or codebase, I am not sure), but maybe I am wrong!

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Joseph Dragon: Do you know how I would go about finding the stable build 1881 ?
I have send the executables in a zip archive via a PM, but I offer no support on how to place the files and how to block your system to prevent the update from happening again and overwriting them. Also, you should keep regular backups.
 
Alain Verleyen:
What indicator ?

this one

Files:
histvolatility_htf.mq5  8 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro:
I have send the executables in a zip archive via a PM, but I offer no support on how to place the files and how to block your system to prevent the update from happening again and overwriting them. Also, you should keep regular backups.
Thank you for your efforts but I do not open zip files from people i do not know.
 
Joseph Dragon:
Thank you for your efforts but I do not open zip files from people i do not know.
loool
[Deleted]  
Joseph Dragon: this one

I can confirm that it works on build 1881.

Did you place the base Indicator in the correct directory?

Did you set the time-frame parameter to a higher timer-frame or did you just leave it at the default of H4?


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