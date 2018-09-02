Libraries: mt4R for new MQL4 - page 3
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Thanks for your great work!
However, the R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA. What could be the reason?
R chart created by Trendomat is appearing good. I'm using the same PC and the same MT4.
Also, sometimes appears this message in the experts tab:
Thanks for your great work!
However, the R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA. What could be the reason?
R chart created by Trendomat is appearing good. I'm using the same PC and the same MT4.
Also, sometimes appears this message in the experts tab:
Thanks for your great work!
However, the R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA. What could be the reason?
R chart created by Trendomat is appearing good. I'm using the same PC and the same MT4.
Also, sometimes appears this message in the experts tab:
1. The flickering is due to R. R is not made for interactive graphics, thus, it will "erase" and "redraw" the image in a predefined time interval _or_ event driven, thus, when the data that is drawn changes. The latter seems to be the case here without further investigating.
2. For the array out of range look at the following snippet from the arbomat.mq4:
The error you get is due to a lack of bars on your AUDUSD chart. Redownload the history in the history center for all charts used by arbomat and open them in MT4 before starting the arbomat ea.
Thanks for your great work!
However, the R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA. What could be the reason?
R chart created by Trendomat is appearing good. I'm using the same PC and the same MT4.
Also, sometimes appears this message in the experts tab:
1. The flickering is due to R. R is not made for interactive graphics, thus, it will "erase" and "redraw" the image in a predefined time interval _or_ event driven, thus, when the data that is drawn changes. The latter seems to be the case here without further investigating.
2. For the array out of range look at the following snippet from the arbomat.mq4:
The error you get is due to a lack of bars on your AUDUSD chart. Redownload the history in the history center for all charts used by arbomat and open them in MT4 before starting the arbomat ea.
1. The flickering is due to R. R is not made for interactive graphics, thus, it will "erase" and "redraw" the image in a predefined time interval _or_ event driven, thus, when the data that is drawn changes. The latter seems to be the case here without further investigating.
2. For the array out of range look at the following snippet from the arbomat.mq4:
The error you get is due to a lack of bars on your AUDUSD chart. Redownload the history in the history center for all charts used by arbomat and open them in MT4 before starting the arbomat ea.
It seems I did not get myself clear:
The R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA, but never appears again. I tried two different PCs: same problem.It's not the same case with Trend-o-mat, as it working normally.
1. The flickering is due to R. R is not made for interactive graphics, thus, it will "erase" and "redraw" the image in a predefined time interval _or_ event driven, thus, when the data that is drawn changes. The latter seems to be the case here without further investigating.
2. For the array out of range look at the following snippet from the arbomat.mq4:
The error you get is due to a lack of bars on your AUDUSD chart. Redownload the history in the history center for all charts used by arbomat and open them in MT4 before starting the arbomat ea.
It seems I did not get myself clear:
The R chart created by Arbomat seems to come and go in a fraction of a second at the moment of loading the EA, but never appears again. I tried two different PCs: same problem.It's not the same case with Trend-o-mat, as it working normally.
RExecute(rhandle, "write.table(baz, ""c:/docs/mtest.csv"")");
in your test file when i add a read or write file it does not work. but in R works fine.
RExecute(rhandle, "write.table(baz, ""c:/docs/mtest.csv"")");
in your test file when i add a read or write file it does not work. but in R works fine.
RExecute(rhandle, "write.table(baz, ""c:/docs/mtest.csv"")");
in your test file when i add a read or write file it does not work. but in R works fine.
Thank you for report, I'll check it...
RExecute(rhandle, "write.table(baz, ""c:/docs/mtest.csv"")");
in your test file when i add a read or write file it does not work. but in R works fine.
Thank you for report, I'll check it...