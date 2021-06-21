Cannot install my product on MT4 platform - page 2
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I've successfully logged. Below at at the Terminal window, clicked the Market tab, then the Purchased option.
Unfortunately just before the INSTALL button there is a message " "product is purchased, but not downloaded yet", so install is not successful.
Please see the screenshot below.
You need to click the Install button on the far right side of the Terminal window.
Install means download.
You need to click the Install button on the far right side of the Terminal window.
Install means download.
Did that - all the time the message is - installation is failed.
Did that - all the time the message is - installation is failed.
Try to uninstall the lite version first and then install the purchased utility.
Also restart your MT4 terminal and/or your computer, maybe something is stuck.
Try to uninstall the lite version first and then install the purchased utility.
Also restart your MT4 terminal and/or your computer, maybe something is stuck.
I downloaded the lite version just to check the ability of the platform to download.
It was uninstalled. Then both the platform and the computer restarted several times.
No success :(
I even reinstalled the platform.
I downloaded the lite version just to check the ability of the platform to download.
It was uninstalled. Then both the platform and the computer restarted several times.
No success :(
I even reinstalled the platform.
If you have another broker's platform already downloaded, try install it there.
Maybe this is a problem with the specific broker.
Also contact the author, he may have an idea of what might be wrong.
If you have another broker's platform already downloaded, try install it there.
Maybe this is a problem with the specific broker.
Also contact the author, he may have an idea of what might be wrong.
Eleni, thank you for trying to help. I did that with the other platform (switched from IFCMarkets to ALpari).
No success.
Contacted the author and his response is - "All distribution of NNFX Algo Tester is done by MQL5 and I have no control over it. So there is not much else I can do but wait."
And I don't know how to contact the MQL5 team, because they accept service desk requests only in relation to financial operations.
Eleni, thank you for trying to help. I did that with the other platform (switched from IFCMarkets to ALpari).
No success.
Contacted the author and his response is - "All distribution of NNFX Algo Tester is done by MQL5 and I have no control over it. So there is not much else I can do but wait."
And I don't know how to contact the MQL5 team, because they accept service desk requests only in relation to financial operations.
He is selling the product for $99 with "have no control over it"?
:)
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Did you have Internet Explorer (IE) the version 9 or 11 installed on your computer?
Because the Market will not work without IE latest version.
There are some more technical information which may be related to this issue (build of MT4; Windows 10 or Windows 8 or any other Windows; and more).
So, the possible issue can not be reviewed (on the forum or by the serice desk) without technical information (because it is not the bug for everybody; most probably - it is some issue in your computer only).
Hi,
I'm having the same issue with "Installation is failed" error message. Is there a resolution for this?
Hi,
I'm having the same issue with "Installation is failed" error message. Is there a resolution for this?