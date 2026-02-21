MQL5 VPS - page 3
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Hi,
I am testing MT5 VPS and wanted to clarify the difference between migration and synchronization.
I am running the same EA on 3 different charts.
It seems that the sequence is (after opening charts and loading EA's) : First press Migrate and after run synchronization?
Thanks for any clarification!
Quick questions on MQL5 VPS (Syncing and Activations)
Hi,
I am testing MT5 VPS and wanted to clarify the difference between migration and synchronization.
I am running the same EA on 3 different charts.
It seems that the sequence is (after opening charts and loading EA's) : First press Migrate and after run synchronization?
Thanks for any clarification!
Migration and synchronization is the same thing.
It's called migration in MT5 and synchronization in MT4.
Follow the steps in here.
Hi all, at the moment I'm using 4 MT4 platforms from differente brokers on a VPS.
Can I switch to MQL VPS with a single subscription for all 4 MT4 platforms?
Thank you
Hi all, at the moment I'm using 4 MT4 platforms from differente brokers on a VPS.
Can I switch to MQL VPS with a single subscription for all 4 MT4 platforms?
Thank you
No, it is one MQL5 VPS subscription per trading account.
Hello, How many terminals can I have open on one VPS, I have multiple accounts I would like to use my EAs on.
Hello, How many terminals can I have open on one VPS, I have multiple accounts I would like to use my EAs on.
One trading account per one MQL5 VPS.
Okay thank you so much
I have now updated the software.
I understand that it is now prohibited to transfer data files to the VPS?
For example, I am writing global variables from the terminal to send to the VPS.
Now I saw that in the market tester it is also now impossible to use global variables in the file:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) tester_file 'ALL_GLOBAL2024.csv' is not exist tester_file 'ALL_GLOBAL2024.csv' is not exist strategy tester report 2 total trades
I can’t see my brokers server Icm capital live 3 to rent vps here in my account. It is seen in others profile log in . What’s the problem? Kindly fix it.
I can’t see my brokers server Icm capital live 3 to rent vps here in my account. It is seen in others profile log in . What’s the problem? Kindly fix it.
I do not have problem with it:
Check in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps