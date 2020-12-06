Libraries: JSON Parser - page 5
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tired of 36 warnings (I do not mind of them, but of course it becomes possible to miss something really important).
I mean this kind of warnings "deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version json.mqh 542 20"
Attached version does not have such problem. Thank you guys, you made a great code!
tired of 36 warnings (I do not mind of them, but of course it becomes possible to miss something really important).
I mean this kind of warnings "deprecated behavior, hidden method calling will be disabled in a future MQL compiler version json.mqh 542 20"
Attached version does not have such problem. Thank you guys, you made a great code!
You made your changes not from my latest version of json.mqh, but from an older version.
Do you use the libraries with MQL4 or MQL5 ? They are made for MQL4 and I have never tested them on MQL5.
I use MT4 build 1260 and MetaEditor version 5.00 build 2302 from 24. Jan 2020. I do not get any warnings when compiling my
latest version of json.mqh with MQL4.
hi
your link for document is invalid
can you give the address for your document
thank you
cansado de 36 avisos (não me importo com eles, mas é claro que torna-se possível perder algo importante).
Quero dizer, esse tipo de aviso " comportamento obsoleto, chamado de método oculto será desabilitada em uma versão futura do compilador MQL json.mqh 542 20 "
A versão em anexo não tem esse problema. Obrigado pessoal, vocês fizeram um ótimo código!
Just by :: before the functions that have a problem with the hidden method call
Hi, I have this peace of code that is working but there are warnings that I can't fix. Can anyone help me?
dear ydrol
would you please provide the code to parse this json url?
https://search.codal.ir/api/search/v2/q?&Audited=true&AuditorRef=-1&Category=-1&Childs=true&CompanyState=-1&CompanyType=-1&Consolidatable=true&IsNotAudited=false&Length=-1&LetterType=-1&Mains=true&NotAudited=true&NotConsolidatable=true&PageNumber=1&Publisher=false&TracingNo=-1&search=true