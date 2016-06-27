Indicators: MTF Fractal
wow, very nice indicator, and funny as I was just browsing but exactly what I'm looking for! (and thinking about!)
have not tested yet, but rate 10/10
wow, very nice indicator, and funny as I was just browsing but exactly what I'm looking for! (and thinking about!)
have not tested yet, but rate 10/10
Hello styan,
This is a very good indicator Fractals, I did not see before.
Can I use your code trick to combine with my formula in my next EA?
Thanks for sharing this indicator.
Hello styan,
This is a very good indicator Fractals, I did not see before.
Can I use your code trick to combine with my formula in my next EA?
Thanks for sharing this indicator.
Hello styan,
This is a very good indicator Fractals, I did not see before.
Can I use your code trick to combine with my formula in my next EA?
Thanks for sharing this indicator.
Hello,
Of course you can "reuse" it.
Hello styan,
This is a very good indicator Fractals, I did not see before.
Can I use your code trick to combine with my formula in my next EA?
Thanks for sharing this indicator.
Hello,
Of course you can "reuse" it.
Hi,
Can this indicator effectively mark the Highs and Lows in the chart?
Hi,
Can this indicator effectively mark the Highs and Lows in the chart?
Hi,
Can this indicator effectively mark the Highs and Lows in the chart?
Hello,
I don't understand exactly. The fractal point shows the higher high or lower low if the previous 2 and the next 2 candle can't make higher high or lower low. Maybe it's a good description.
It's a basic tool in the MetaTrader (and other platforms) but my code works in Multi Timeframe and has two "nice" extra feature...
Hi,
Can this indicator effectively mark the Highs and Lows in the chart?
Hello,
I don't understand exactly. The fractal point shows the higher high or lower low if the previous 2 and the next 2 candle can't make higher high or lower low. Maybe it's a good description.
It's a basic tool in the MetaTrader (and other platforms) but my code works in Multi Timeframe and has two "nice" extra feature...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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MTF Fractal:
Multi timeframe fractal indicator which shows the higher timeframe's fractal point on lower timeframes.
Author: Krisztian Kenedi