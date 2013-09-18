Indicators: Market crash alert when you sleep
sir
i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.
sir
i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.
hi....green shows high(current)-low(perviuos)
red shoescandel low(current)-high(perviuos)
in eurusd when you set alert for 40 pip....if market moves 40 pip it will alert you....you can even disable alert by writing 9999
in 1 word indicator shows : power of market movment....you must work with this indicator.....it can shows 80% of next TREND SIDE and ways
sir
i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.
hi....green shows high(current)-low(perviuos)
red shoescandel low(current)-high(perviuos)
in eurusd when you set alert for 40 pip....if market moves 40 pip it will alert you....you can even disable alert by writing 9999
in 1 word indicator shows : power of market movment....you must work with this indicator.....it can shows 80% of next TREND SIDE and ways
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Market crash alert when you sleep:
Author: Ramin Rostami