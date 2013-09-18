Indicators: Market crash alert when you sleep

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Market crash alert when you sleep:

Indicator that shows you market push and future 80% of next big trend.

Author: Ramin Rostami

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sir

i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.

 
jiya:

sir

i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.


hi....green shows high(current)-low(perviuos)

red shoescandel low(current)-high(perviuos)


in eurusd when you set alert for 40 pip....if market moves 40 pip it will alert you....you can even disable alert by writing 9999

in 1 word indicator shows : power of market movment....you must work with this indicator.....it can shows 80% of next TREND SIDE and ways



[Deleted]  
ramin11:
jiya:

sir

i use this indicator but i did't understand how to set up.How to add value in property because if we use default then multiple alerts has come, pl guide . thanks in advance.


hi....green shows high(current)-low(perviuos)

red shoescandel low(current)-high(perviuos)


in eurusd when you set alert for 40 pip....if market moves 40 pip it will alert you....you can even disable alert by writing 9999

in 1 word indicator shows : power of market movment....you must work with this indicator.....it can shows 80% of next TREND SIDE and ways



thanks for ur warm reply,sir where to write 9999 to daisable alert,n what to do when 1st alert is buy n 2nd alert is sell,n if change value in set up what effect on alert in all timeframe.thanks in advance.
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EXCELLANT
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