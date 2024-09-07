Metatrader 5 - No Connection To Trading Server - page 2

New comment
 
Maybe server i dont know help please 
 
Ok found it when you go to login you can chose inside the menu what server you want enjoy 
 
Bogdan Danci:
Ok found it when you go to login you can chose inside the menu what server you want enjoy 

Contact your broker, this is a demo account of a specific broker.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Contact your broker, this is a demo account of a specific broker.

Yeah we trading volatility indexes and im using API to connect to the broker to trade binary options so i dont mind if its demo im not trading fx on this one just need connection but i got it fixed now so no issues here thanks!

 
I am having the same issues, my MT5 keep writing no internet connection even though my PC is connected.
 
10620658:
I am having the same issues, my MT5 keep writing no internet connection even though my PC is connected.
You should connect MT5 to the broker's server by openning demo or real/live account.
There are a lot of Metatrader brokers (most of them are good for connection, some of them - not).
 
My my my5 is not responding when I order a trade what might be the problem
 
28245571:
My my my5 is not responding when I order a trade what might be the problem

Many markets are closed for new year's day.

 
Me demo does not show any data, not any asset.
 
TraderKapale #:
Me demo does not show any data, not any asset.
Create the other demo with any broker (because some brokers are provided demo accounts for limited time only).
123
New comment