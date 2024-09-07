Metatrader 5 - No Connection To Trading Server - page 2
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Ok found it when you go to login you can chose inside the menu what server you want enjoy
Contact your broker, this is a demo account of a specific broker.
Contact your broker, this is a demo account of a specific broker.
Yeah we trading volatility indexes and im using API to connect to the broker to trade binary options so i dont mind if its demo im not trading fx on this one just need connection but i got it fixed now so no issues here thanks!
I am having the same issues, my MT5 keep writing no internet connection even though my PC is connected.
There are a lot of Metatrader brokers (most of them are good for connection, some of them - not).
My my my5 is not responding when I order a trade what might be the problem
Many markets are closed for new year's day.
Me demo does not show any data, not any asset.