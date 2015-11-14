Experts: AntiFragile EA
so a basic martingale system?
it will burn your account ! :D
>Hello
I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?
willgart:Not as simple as it may seem, this is just one interpretation of Antifragility
so a basic martingale system?
alzirabatanete:
>Hello
I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?
The idea can be put in two points:
* Controlable losses (use of SL)
* Unlimited profits (no use of TP)
Antifragile is one that benefits from volatility, it is possible ( at least theortically) to find settings in order to benefit on the short term.
;)
MT-CØDER
An other martingal system like Forexhacked....
mt-coder:
The idea can be put in two points:
* Controlable losses (use of SL)
* Unlimited profits (no use of TP)
alzirabatanete:
>Hello
I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?
The idea can be put in two points:
* Controlable losses (use of SL)
* Unlimited profits (no use of TP)
hi give me ea and indicator details
this is configurater and all i have to do is install and run
Something to check out.
They show traders stops toohttp://forex.asolutions.ee
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AntiFragile EA:
Author: mt-coder