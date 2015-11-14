Experts: AntiFragile EA

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AntiFragile EA:

AntiFragile EA is an innovative trading strategy built on the idea of Antifragility professed by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. The general idea is to gain from disorder.

Author: mt-coder

 

so a basic martingale system?

 

it will burn your account ! :D

[Deleted]  

>Hello

I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?

 
willgart:

so a basic martingale system?

Not as simple as it may seem, this is just one interpretation of Antifragility
 
alzirabatanete:

>Hello

I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?



The idea can be put in two points:
* Controlable losses (use of SL)
* Unlimited profits (no use of TP)
 

Antifragile is one that benefits from volatility, it is possible ( at least theortically) to find settings in order to benefit on the short term.

;)

MT-CØDER

 
An other martingal system like Forexhacked....
 
mt-coder:
alzirabatanete:

>Hello

I like this EA, can you put TP on this EA i think that will be good.?



The idea can be put in two points:
* Controlable losses (use of SL)
* Unlimited profits (no use of TP)

hi give me ea and indicator details

[Deleted]  
this is configurater and all i have to do is install and run
 
Something to check out.

They show traders stops too

http://forex.asolutions.ee

Stops

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