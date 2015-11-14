Experts: AntiFragile EA - page 2

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[Deleted]  

Very good idea for your EA.

I tested it for two consecutive days ....I got good results.

but I faced one problem: if you decrease the Number of trades from 50 (default) to 1 or two or three, the EA keeps generating trades without stopping,

canyou check this error and correct it .

this is version 1.0 ....I look forward to see higher version

Bravo

Bache


[Deleted]  
Another one I'm going to add it to this Best Forex Robot Competition on a demo account.
 

could you tell the functions of each one?? thx 

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