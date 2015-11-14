Experts: AntiFragile EA - page 2
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Very good idea for your EA.
I tested it for two consecutive days ....I got good results.
but I faced one problem: if you decrease the Number of trades from 50 (default) to 1 or two or three, the EA keeps generating trades without stopping,
canyou check this error and correct it .
this is version 1.0 ....I look forward to see higher version
Bravo
Bache
could you tell the functions of each one?? thx