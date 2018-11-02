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Eu tenho problemas abaixo e suporte não sabe como resolver.

Alguém já teve esse problema antes? Resolver? Qual foi a solução?


symbol EURJPY not found

signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited

 
jjackson.f:
Eu tenho problemas abaixo e suporte não sabe como resolver.

Alguém já teve esse problema antes? Resolver? Qual foi a solução?


symbol EURJPY not found

signal copying for 'EURUSD' is prohibited

Contact the signal provider.

 
Eleni Anna Branou :

Entre em contato com o provedor de sinal.

I already did this, I even changed provider and the error persists.

 
jjackson.f:

I already did this, I even changed provider and the error persists.

Is your trading enabled?

Have you enabled EURUSD trading in View >> Symbols?

Contact your broker about this.



 
Eleni Anna Branou :

Sua negociação está ativada?

Você pode fazer EURUSD em Exibir >> Símbolos?

Entre em contato com o seu corretor sobre isso.



Sim. Está ligado.

Eu já falei com a corretora também e eles disseram que tudo é normal na minha conta.

 
jjackson.f:

Sim. Está ligado.

Eu já falei com a corretora também e eles disseram que tudo é normal na minha conta.

As Eleni said, contact the SIGNAL PROVIDER, not the Broker!
 
Minions Labs:
As Eleni said, contact the SIGNAL PROVIDER, not the Broker!

I've already done that, but they can not solve it. And the same problem occurs with two different providers.

 

This is an English language website.

Post only in English.

 
Keith Watford:

This is an English language website.

Post only in English.

...please

;-)

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