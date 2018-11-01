Copy trade account error as below, please help

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I CANNOT LINK MY ACCOUNT TO COPY ACCOUNT
 

Did you subscribe to the signal directly from Metatrader 5?
I am asking because this error means: your broker's tradinf condition and provider's broker trading condition is incompatible.
Or you are making the trades by yourself on the same account with subscription ...

Anyway, some people can tell more based on their experience (I do not have experience with this error sorry).

 
Chin Yow Hong:

This messages means that your broker is not a good choice for following this signal, it uses a different suffix of trading instruments.

Contact the signal provider to suggest you what is better to do.

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