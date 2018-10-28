standard deviation channel

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can somebody tell me please how to install std deviation channel indicator in mt5
 

Standard Deviation Channel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Standard Deviation Channel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator is designed to draw a standard deviation channel.

MT5 provides a tool for standard deviation channel in the MetaTrader 5 menu (Insert -> Objects -> Channels -> StdDev Channel).

Now this indicator is more convenient to use, and has the same effect.

 
is the function the same as Fibonacci?
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