standard deviation channel
can somebody tell me please how to install std deviation channel indicator in mt5
Standard Deviation Channel MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This indicator is designed to draw a standard deviation channel.
MT5 provides a tool for standard deviation channel in the MetaTrader 5 menu (Insert -> Objects -> Channels -> StdDev Channel).
Now this indicator is more convenient to use, and has the same effect.
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