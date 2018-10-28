Error, No Price for Symbols + Orders not triggering/closing propely
I've recently migrated to MT5 just to do some testing and i cannot find a way to fix this error.
Any help or suggestion? the EA works propely on all the other pairs, while on those selected orders act strange
I've seen online that there is a script to make a workaround but i would like not to use it, or at least keep it as last chance.
PS. all the calculations are made on the Symbol Selected from tester, im not doing anything multicurrency.
Your strategy tester deposit currency is EUR right ? So it tries to convert your USD profit/loss to EUR but for some reason it doesn't have EURUSD quote.
Try to change your deposit currency to USD.
Your strategy tester deposit currency is EUR right ? So it tries to convert your USD profit/loss to EUR but for some reason it doesn't have EURUSD quote.
Try to change your deposit currency to USD.
Changing deposit to USD fixes the problem but still how do i implent this "fix"?I've tested around and the Error Fires Exactly when OnTick() is performed (my code is not responsible)
Edit:
Changing to USD fixes the problem for ALL the symbols, while keeping EUR will still give problems on some symbols such as: "AUDUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD"
Changing deposit to USD fixes the problem but still how do i implent this "fix"?I've tested around and the Error Fires Exactly when OnTick() is performed (my code is not responsible)
There is nothing you can do in your code. It's a Strategy Tester issue and the question is why isn't there a quote for EURUSD.
Can you show a screenshot of your ST settings ?
There is nothing you can do in your code. It's a Strategy Tester issue and the question is why isn't there a quote for EURUSD.
Can you show a screenshot of your ST settings ?
Also you can see in the screenshot above of my first post that in the strategy tester's chart EURUSD has no quotes, values.
Also you can see in the screenshot above of my first post that in the strategy tester's chart EURUSD has no quotes, values.
I know there is no EURUSD quote.
Probably related to 1 Minute OHLC, can you try on other mode (Every tick especially) ?
Which MT5 build are you using ? That seems an MT5 bug.
I know there is no EURUSD quote.
Probably related to 1 Minute OHLC, can you try on other mode (Every tick especially) ?
Which MT5 build are you using ? That seems an MT5 bug.
This bug exist very long time, i have this for years and use always the latest mt5 version.
what is interresting, it comes and goes. Its even related to the ea. Did you test another ea?
in my case, somtimes this help, but not always. If it works and you change back it should be work
I know there is no EURUSD quote.
Probably related to 1 Minute OHLC, can you try on other mode (Every tick especially) ?
Which MT5 build are you using ? That seems an MT5 bug.
Even EveryTick does the same problemVersion 5 - Build: 1930 - 26 Oct 2018
This bug exist very long time, i have this for years and use always the latest mt5 version.
what is interresting, it comes and goes. Its even related to the ea. Did you test another ea?
in my case, somtimes this help, but not always. If it works and you change back it should be work
I've tried the Sample MACD pre-installed into MT5 and works, but then i switched back to my EA and had the same bug
Both with USD and EUR deposit, will have pairs that won't be able to check prices.
I dunno how but a couple of times it managed randomly to work propely and then kept going back with same error.
I migrated from MT4 to MT5 to have better statistical data without doing manual data gathering but i'm super disappointed how i cannot even use ALL PAIRS with Inputs Optimization automatically.
so i still have to do it manually for each one.
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I've recently migrated to MT5 just to do some testing and i cannot find a way to fix this error.
Any help or suggestion? the EA works propely on all the other pairs, while on those selected orders act strange
I've seen online that there is a script to make a workaround but i would like not to use it, or at least keep it as last chance.
PS. all the calculations are made on the Symbol Selected from tester, im not doing anything multicurrency.