Playsound sometimes ... and somtimes NOT

In OnTimer - every three minutes - I do  this code
ResetLastError();
if(PlaySound("tick.wav"))
	Print(__FUNCTION__+" Playsound true " + GetLastError());
else
	Print(__FUNCTION__+" Playsound false " + GetLastError());

The PRINT always gives "Playsound true 0 " 

Even if I let the programme run without intervention, the sound is sometimes heard, very often not.
What is that?

(MT5 just reinstalled)
Willbur the sound is sometimes heard, very often not.

"Tick.wav" is a low volume, short file. You are just not paying attention. Switch to "Alert.wav" and you'll hear.

 
I wish you were right.  But it's not that simple.

It's even stranger:
I have two devices - a Dell desktop and a Lenovo laptop.
On the Dell desktop everything is ok.
The error happens only on the laptop!
 
check your device drivers are upto date

 
Check the volume sliders in "Volume mixer"

