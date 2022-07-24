MT5 not loading data correctly. - page 2

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satyam_12:
Says no axcess to gmsforex 
Says trading has been enabled- hedging mode 
 
Carl Schreiber:
Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
Says trading enabled-hedging mode
 
Then you need to alk to your broker - we can't help you as it does not seem to be a problem of the terminal.
 
Carl Schreiber:
Then you need to alk to your broker - we can't help you as it does not seem to be a problem of the terminal.
Tried to contact the broker several times but the are not replying me and has no axcess to my account 
 
Then try to contact then regulating authority of your broker.
 

i have same issue with mt5 
when i register demo account its not showing any real time data (live data) on any charts

is there anyone who knows what should i do?

Files:
mt.png  95 kb
 
jordan !!!! #:

i have same issue with mt5 
when i register demo account its not showing any real time data (live data) on any charts

is there anyone who knows what should i do?

1. Connect your Metatrader to your demo account (or create the other demo account with any broker).

2. Move price to the left by pressing this button to see the real time data:

3. Please note that forex market is closed during the weekend (today is Sunday). It means that price is not moved on this time.

4. The data/price is related to the broker. It means that the traders are selecting the brokers based on the data/datafeed quality on the chart. And MetaQuotes is not a broker (the traders are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to update MT5 to new build and to test new beta version of MT5).

5. Some brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only. If it is your case so create the other demo account, for example:

 
Metatrader has updated a few times recently, but it still hasn't fixed the issue where you recall previous optimization results and it fails to load the Forward tab, and if it does load, it's a garbled mess of numbers. Trying to get back to previous results to take screenshots and failing is annoying, when it took me over a day to get those results. (anyone want to donate a dual 64 core EPYC (256 total threads) workstation to me? 🤣) Technically Metatrader isn't loading correctly, so I think this fits in this thread.
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