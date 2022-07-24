MT5 not loading data correctly. - page 2
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Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
Then you need to alk to your broker - we can't help you as it does not seem to be a problem of the terminal.
i have same issue with mt5
when i register demo account its not showing any real time data (live data) on any charts
is there anyone who knows what should i do?
i have same issue with mt5
when i register demo account its not showing any real time data (live data) on any charts
is there anyone who knows what should i do?
1. Connect your Metatrader to your demo account (or create the other demo account with any broker).
2. Move price to the left by pressing this button to see the real time data:
3. Please note that forex market is closed during the weekend (today is Sunday). It means that price is not moved on this time.
4. The data/price is related to the broker. It means that the traders are selecting the brokers based on the data/datafeed quality on the chart. And MetaQuotes is not a broker (the traders are using MetaQuotes-Demo account to update MT5 to new build and to test new beta version of MT5).
5. Some brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only. If it is your case so create the other demo account, for example: