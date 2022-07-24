MT5 not loading data correctly.

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Hi,

Having a problem with my MT5, when I change to the H1 time frame it is only changing the last 7 months into h1 candles and leaves the rest of the chart as daily??

 
Change account to the other broker (in case you are using demo).
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Change account to the other broker (in case you are using demo).
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
Thank you, I will get in touch with them because it does not matter which time frame I change to M1, M15, M30, H1, H4, it only changes the candles back to the exact same point.
 
adz_b:
Thank you, I will get in touch with them because it does not matter which time frame I change to M1, M15, M30, H1, H4, it only changes the candles back to the exact same point.

Wait for Monday when the market will be open (the market is close for weekends). Because as far as I know - some brokers are making some technical maintenance during the weekends.

 
adz_b:

Hi,

Having a problem with my MT5, when I change to the H1 time frame it is only changing the last 7 months into h1 candles and leaves the rest of the chart as daily??

Which MT5 build ? which broker ? Can you post a screenshot ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Which MT5 build ? which broker ? Can you post a screenshot ?

FXPro, their own MT5 build


 
Seems a data issue, you should delete it and download it again. If it doesn't help contact FxPro.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Seems a data issue, you should delete it and download it again. If it doesn't help contact FxPro.
Thanks for your help!
 
hi , mt5 not working from 26 october and my account freezed cannot do any deals they are charging me 5 usd everyday a i have 3 buy pending  and no axces to gmsforex account . anyone can help me
 
satyam_12:
hi , mt5 not working from 26 october and my account freezed cannot do any deals they are charging me 5 usd everyday a i have 3 buy pending  and no axces to gmsforex account . anyone can help me
Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
 
Carl Schreiber:
Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
Says no axcess to gmsforex 
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