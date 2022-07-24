MT5 not loading data correctly.
Change account to the other broker (in case you are using demo).
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
Sergey Golubev:Thank you, I will get in touch with them because it does not matter which time frame I change to M1, M15, M30, H1, H4, it only changes the candles back to the exact same point.
Change account to the other broker (in case you are using demo).
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
Change account to the other broker (in case you are using demo).
If you are on live/real account - contact with the broker about it.
adz_b:
Thank you, I will get in touch with them because it does not matter which time frame I change to M1, M15, M30, H1, H4, it only changes the candles back to the exact same point.
Thank you, I will get in touch with them because it does not matter which time frame I change to M1, M15, M30, H1, H4, it only changes the candles back to the exact same point.
Wait for Monday when the market will be open (the market is close for weekends). Because as far as I know - some brokers are making some technical maintenance during the weekends.
adz_b:Which MT5 build ? which broker ? Can you post a screenshot ?
Hi,
Having a problem with my MT5, when I change to the H1 time frame it is only changing the last 7 months into h1 candles and leaves the rest of the chart as daily??
Seems a data issue, you should delete it and download it again. If it doesn't help contact FxPro.
Alain Verleyen:Thanks for your help!
Seems a data issue, you should delete it and download it again. If it doesn't help contact FxPro.
Seems a data issue, you should delete it and download it again. If it doesn't help contact FxPro.
hi , mt5 not working from 26 october and my account freezed cannot do any deals they are charging me 5 usd everyday a i have 3 buy pending and no axces to gmsforex account . anyone can help me
satyam_12:Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
hi , mt5 not working from 26 october and my account freezed cannot do any deals they are charging me 5 usd everyday a i have 3 buy pending and no axces to gmsforex account . anyone can help me
hi , mt5 not working from 26 october and my account freezed cannot do any deals they are charging me 5 usd everyday a i have 3 buy pending and no axces to gmsforex account . anyone can help me
Carl Schreiber:Says no axcess to gmsforex
Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
Hard to help you with that kind of information. What does the logs say. Are you trading manually? ....
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Hi,
Having a problem with my MT5, when I change to the H1 time frame it is only changing the last 7 months into h1 candles and leaves the rest of the chart as daily??