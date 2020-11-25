Buy VPS - problem with Paypal

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After I accept to pay with paypal appears the window (attachment).

I don't have any other method of payment that you offer to pay.


I have enough funds.

Files:
vps.png  32 kb
 

I have the same problem, want to register a VPS, pay 95$ with paypal.

It is not working in MT5. Obviously MT5 uses an outdated plugin of "Internet explorer"...

Any solution for this?

 

As far as I know (I am using paypal too) - the paypal is having a lot of limitations related to the countries, business or personal paypal accounts, and more.
Sometimes - paypal are disclosing such the limitations, sometimes - not ...

If it is impossible to pay using paypal so select the other payment method sorry.

 
forexfab:

I have the same problem, want to register a VPS, pay 95$ with paypal.

It is not working in MT5. Obviously MT5 uses an outdated plugin of "Internet explorer"...

Any solution for this?

Go first to your MQL5 account and deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account via Paypal.

Then on your MT4 platform, choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left and use the Paypal funds you deposited earlier.


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Go first to your MQL5 account and deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account via Paypal.

Then on your MT4 platform, choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left and use the Paypal funds you deposited earlier.


That also didn’t work. It shows transaction complete but there doesn’t appear to be any funds movement 
 
sebaggala:
That also didn’t work. It shows transaction complete but there doesn’t appear to be any funds movement 

Refresh your page or restart your browser. Check whether your Paypal account or card has been charged.

 

Sorry , I don't have another payment method that you offer to pay other than paypal

why there are no payment options using paypal?

 
Aries Wianto:

Sorry , I don't have another payment method that you offer to pay other than paypal

why there are no payment options using paypal?

You can create the other payment method for yourself and use it.
Or just wait: read this post #85 for more information.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Go first to your MQL5 account and deposit the necessary funds into your MQL5 account via Paypal.

Then on your MT4 platform, choose the MQL5 way of payment on the left and use the Paypal funds you deposited earlier.


As far I know, the paypal button is currently removed from the deposit options.

 
Tonny Obare:

As far I know, the paypal button is currently removed from the deposit options.

That is correct for now.

 
CC (Mastercard) does not work either. So I am out of luck, as I for sure would not touch the other awkward options like Webmoney and ePayments. 
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