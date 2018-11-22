Arrow inside button?
Never succeeded and tried everything (at least I think so), to create some kind of arrows for up and down instead of texts, inside of a button. I have other text in, in separate button it would not be problem. Is it possible in same button with other text?
Here image speaks more ... about the wish. Tnx.
You can use text up/down arrow inside a button. Alternatively you could try using BMP images for each of the four cases.
I'll try both things. Thnx.
You can use text up/down arrow inside a button.
Can you explain more in detail pls? As object over object? I don't want that if it is that.
You should be able to display it by using fonts which have arrows.
For example, in the image below, I use the Japanese font "MeiryoKe_Gothic".
I'll try both things. Thnx.
Can you explain more in detail pls? As object over object? I don't want that if it is that.
Like Naguisa Unada shows, some font types include arrows. Use windows characters map to find them and copy&paste into your code
Wow, easy solution, I was searching with CharToStr(..) show on screen list all, but without changing fonts, lol. Never got idea for trying other font! Thank You very much. Wow. Sometimes head is not working for real.
Just changing "button_color" according to the value.
I modified the program downloaded from this forum, so I think that the original is probably the same one with you.
Just changing "button_color" according to the value.
I modified the program downloaded from this forum, so I think that the original is probably the same one with you.
It gave me idea to create some combination of new buttons for control from chart and not from Global Variables as I had one before, and also to see some new screen with symbols :). I just started, between other jobs some spare time to write some code. Still testing some combinations, but still limited with "Level 1" informations :(, without "Level 2" info in, it is similar as lottery :).
Anyway, screen is important and the idea what we have is nice and I like it. Again thank You for the solution, and, ok, I am sharing the code.
I made it as yours :-) :
File attached.
Hi Naguisa Unada, are any improvements in your version? I was thinking what could your numbers show in the 2-nd, 3-rd and 4-th column, are they indicators data? During the weekend I made changes, mine are = tp_level suggested, lots suggested, arrows suggestion, and last is timeframe.
Best Regards.
Thanks for your sharing.
My panel indicates MACD ranking.
The second column is MACD, the third is OsMA, the fourth is TREND which like stochastics, but it is not stochastics.
The unique index that I invented. The +100 means a perfect uptrend and the -100 a perfect downtrend.
The trend strength is judged by these three values and it is used as my entry reference.
Sorry, but the program is not published.
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Never succeeded and tried everything (at least I think so), to create some kind of arrows for up and down instead of texts, inside of a button. I have other text in, in separate button it would not be problem. Is it possible in same button with other text?
Here image speaks more ... about the wish. Tnx.