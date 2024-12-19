Text Alignment in Button
Hey all, I would like to ask, how to align text inside a button. I created a button and want to populate it with text, but the text keeps aligned in center and it looks so messy. I am trying to put space in the text, and it ended up making some of the text disappear. Here is the code that I write to create button.
- Creating text objects
- Arrow inside button?
- How do I center vertical text?
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