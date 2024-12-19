Text Alignment in Button

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Hey all, I would like to ask, how to align text inside a button. I created a button and want to populate it with text, but the text keeps aligned in center and it looks so messy. I am trying to put space in the text, and it ended up making some of the text disappear. Here is the code that I write to create button. How the text appeared in button 
void createButton(string objName,int x, int y, int height, int width, color clrBackground, color clrBorder, string text="", color clrFont = NULL, string fontType="Calibri", int fontSize= 0){
   button.Create(0,objName,0,x,y,0,0); 
   button.Size(width,height); 
   button.ColorBackground(clrBackground); 
   button.ColorBorder(clrBorder); 
   button.Text(text); 
   button.Color(clrFont); 
   button.Font(fontType); 
   button.FontSize(fontSize); 
}

string news(string name){
datetime startTime = TimeTradeServer() - PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
datetime endTime = TimeTradeServer() + PeriodSeconds(PERIOD_D1);
int valuesTotal = CalendarValueHistory(values,startTime,endTime,NULL,NULL);
string detail = "";

   for (int i = 0; i < valuesTotal; i++){
       CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id,event);
       CalendarCountryById(event.country_id,country);
        if(values[i].time >= startTime && values[i].time <= endTime){
            if(event.name == name){
               string date = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_DATE);
               string time = TimeToString(values[i].time,TIME_MINUTES); 
               string nameOf= event.name;
               string code = string(country.currency);
               string prev = DoubleToString(values[i].GetPreviousValue(),2);
               string fore= DoubleToString(values[i].GetForecastValue(),2);
               string act = DoubleToString(values[i].GetActualValue(),2); 
               
               StringConcatenate(detail,date,"|",time,"|",nameOf,"|",code,"|",prev,"|",fore,"|",act);
             //  Print(detail);
               }
         }
     }
   return detail;
}

createButton(BTN_DATA_1,31,70,15,398,clrWhiteSmoke,clrWhiteSmoke,news("EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change"),clrBlack,"times new roman",10);
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