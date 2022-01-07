Indicators: Ideal ZigZag

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Ideal ZigZag:

Very fast zigzag. No suspended peaks. No wrong peaks. Designed for use in EA. Optimized peaks retrieval

Author: Андрей

[Deleted]  

Can you add pip value for each leg?

 
yacoov:

Can you add pip value for each leg?

Yes, as option. Anything more?
 
Great work!
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Hi TheXpert

You are really great and formidable.if you want to make EA for me, with this indicator ... because I do not understand the EA zigzag programing.

I sought everywhere, and its performance was below your indicator..If you wish, send to my email : utomor35@yahoo.com..

and indicators you are seeing now ... I just really fast and fantastic.success for you.thanks

[Deleted]  

Hello TheXpert,

When creating an EA based off your indicator, what mode should you test for long and short positions.

Regards Phillip

 
aud4xtrader:

When creating an EA based off your indicator, what mode should you test for long and short positions.

What do you mean? I don't understand your question.
[Deleted]  
TheXpert:
aud4xtrader:

When creating an EA based off your indicator, what mode should you test for long and short positions.

What do you mean? I don't understand your question.


Sorry for the badly worded question, what I should have asked is what line or lines of code trigger the placement of the peaks and troughs

of the ZZ, if someone is to create an EA from your indictator one has to understand this - and I certainly don't.

I am talking about Xlab_ZZ.mq4.

Regards Phillip

 
aud4xtrader:

Direction is the trigger

double dir = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "XLab_ZZ", ChannelWidth, 4, 1);

Have a look at the example in the description.

[Deleted]  

hi

thank you for this indicator

i want an indicator like this but by different property.

i want indicator that show wave by width channel. i mean :

for example in down trend, when one low break after (minimum)X candle, the wave show by indicator.

 

looks interesting.. let try first

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edit since i have just use the indicator. its repaint. do you have some clue how to open order when repaint happen

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