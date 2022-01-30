Experts: Pure_Martingale
it is very good EA but I have not understood on which strategy or according to what it is taking order can you please tell me to understand this in better way..
it opens trade right after it has closed the previous trade and it decides if to open buy or sell by random, there is only a martingale system of increasing the lot, take profit and stop loss after a losing trade
Hi gery18, can you add another condition to entry 2nd sold, 3rd sold.... for short trading(long trading similar method)
when 2nd bar close > 1st bar close(1st entry bar), then sold, otherwise hold until take profit.
3rd bar close > 2nd bar close(2nd entry bar), then sold, otherwise hold until take profit.
...............
Hello Gery,
this Pure Martingale EA is great, it is almost perfect to what I'm looking for. But since I'm not capable of mlq programing would it be possible that
you add some features for me?
I would like the ea to open a position randomly as it does already but when the position is stopped out it should immediatly open a new position in
the opposit direction with martingal factor 1.5 of the previous position and I would like the possibility to separatly change the size of TP and SL or
set the risk reward ratio to 1:3
I would appreciate if you could make this possible for me
thanks
Woris
Hi guys,
is a nice EA, but I would like to do one small change:
- open BUY / SELL to not be random. To be one by one: BUY>SELL>BUY>SELL>etc.
Can we do that?
Thanks in advance.
Good EA. This is my findings of 1 year chart. Keep up the good work.
|
Symbol
|EURJPYm (Euro vs Japanese Yen)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2015.03.02 08:30 - 2016.04.26 23:45 (2015.03.01 - 2016.04.27)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|separator1="------ Martingale settings ------"; sl_tp=20; lotsMultiplier=1.5; distanceMultiplier=1.5; Lots=0.03; MaxSlippage=3; magicNumber=1212123; separator2="------ Trading Hours ------"; useTradingHours=false; StartTime="06:00"; StopTime="18:00"; GMT_Offset=0; separator3="------ Trading Days ------"; Monday=true; Tuesday=true; Wednesday=true; Thursday=true; Friday=true; Saturday=true; Sunday=true; separator4="------ Wiew settings ------"; showMenu=true; menuColor=Yellow; variablesColor=Red; font=10;
|Bars in test
|28669
|Ticks modelled
|27248034
|Modelling quality
|Mismatched charts errors
|2717
|Initial deposit
|10000
|Spread
|Total net profit
|3517.6
|Gross profit
|13762.73
|Gross loss
|Profit factor
|1.34
|Expected payoff
|6
|Absolute drawdown
|2932.96
|Maximal drawdown
|3547.07 (28.87%)
|Relative drawdown
|Total trades
|586
|Short positions (won %)
|300 (45.67%)
|Long positions (won %)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|266 (45.39%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2930.68
|loss trade
|Average
|profit trade
|51.74
|loss trade
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|5 (45.72)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|2930.68 (1)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
I guess, this is work cent account?
Thank you for sharing
Author: Matus German
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Pure_Martingale:
Author: Matus German