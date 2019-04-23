Experts: LotScalp

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LotScalp:

EA scalper 1430% = 2011!!!

Author: clickpaypal

 

Really a nice piece of work !!!

Really works on tests.


I'll try it on demo to see what happen in the real world.


Best regards

 

lol

and a SL at 6000pips !!!! yes, 6000pips not 60 not 600... 6000...

yeah... I think you can do something better....

because everybody can create a working EA like this. and a one which provides more than 5pips...

 

oohhh... and a back test at 56% of quality... not really powerfull too...

 

well, I have to say, the curve is really incredible, but it has very strict restriction on broker you use, it must accept a stop level which is as small as 5 points!!!

another issue is, I doubt, it also requires very low spread as well,cann't test that because my broker cann't accept such stop level, an error 130 appears again and again.

if I change TakeProfit_L and TakeProfit_S to a bigger number, what a pity, the curve is not as perfect as shown...

clickpaypal, if u don't mind, can you pls tell me, what broker you used to back test?

[Deleted]  

Hi,

please answer my questions:

1. StrategyTester-Period ?

2. GMT Greenwich Mean Time for "GeedoV2" TradeTime=18 ?

3. GMT Greenwich Mean Time for "LotScalp" TradeTime=7 ?

Best regards

[Deleted]  

Here are my test results on ALPARI UK EUR/USD

 

We are working on EA LotScalp upgrade.

Download Newsletter and we will inform you about news.

[Deleted]  
Most brokers wont let you withdraw profits gained from TPs of less than 8-10 pips.
 

Any Chance of ECN 5 digit version


thx

 
Stoploss is 6000 points: I haven't checked out all the code yet but it seems the strategy is "I bet lall my money at a price action 5pips increase or decrease sometime in the future before before busting my account". Outrageous as it might seem, it might work, specially if near of highs, lows or volatile markets. I'll give it a try.
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