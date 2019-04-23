Experts: LotScalp
Really a nice piece of work !!!
Really works on tests.
I'll try it on demo to see what happen in the real world.
Best regards
lol
and a SL at 6000pips !!!! yes, 6000pips not 60 not 600... 6000...
yeah... I think you can do something better....
because everybody can create a working EA like this. and a one which provides more than 5pips...
oohhh... and a back test at 56% of quality... not really powerfull too...
well, I have to say, the curve is really incredible, but it has very strict restriction on broker you use, it must accept a stop level which is as small as 5 points!!!
another issue is, I doubt, it also requires very low spread as well,cann't test that because my broker cann't accept such stop level, an error 130 appears again and again.
if I change TakeProfit_L and TakeProfit_S to a bigger number, what a pity, the curve is not as perfect as shown...
clickpaypal, if u don't mind, can you pls tell me, what broker you used to back test?
Hi,
please answer my questions:
1. StrategyTester-Period ?
2. GMT Greenwich Mean Time for "GeedoV2" TradeTime=18 ?
3. GMT Greenwich Mean Time for "LotScalp" TradeTime=7 ?
Best regards
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LotScalp:
Author: clickpaypal