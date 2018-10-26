Request Help Service: how set my identity
Your profile here?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/e.dantes
Nothing is in public ... I do not see any info sorry ...
But i want show my info only at buyer,
or at least user of mql comunity
thx
WHAT?
Sorry, but, for example, in 'Freelance' section, in a work request, i can see Developer 1, Developer 2, ...
BUT everyone can see my real name, also not registred comunity ?
I disagree this choice !
I propose this:
" show real info only at buyer, or at least user of mql comunity ".
I see weird, that no one is already working at this
WHAT?
Sorry, but, for example, in 'Freelance' section, in a work request, i can see Developer 1, Developer 2, ...
BUT everyone can see my real name, also not registred comunity ?
I disagree this choice !
I propose this:
" show real info only at buyer, or at least user of mql comunity ".
I see weird, that no one is already working at this
Do you have something to hide?
Customers do not see your real name in Freelance untill you are selected for a job. They only see your real name once you accept the requirement specifications step.
This way in Freelance working, but oppisite of it for another section.
The question, for me, isn't anything to hide,
but i don't have read with more caution: "Your real name will be public, for users of this comunity and users anonimous
This way in Freelance working, but oppisite of it for another section.
The question, for me, isn't anything to hide,
but i don't have read with more caution: "Your real name will be public, for users of this comunity and users anonimous
What difference does it make ?
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Hi at all,
after insert all info for seller profile, all my real data info now are show in public,
how can i set my profile as private (or another) ?
Thanks