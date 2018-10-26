Request Help Service: how set my identity

New comment
 

Hi at all,


after insert all info for seller profile, all my real data info now are show in public,

how can i set my profile as private (or another) ?


Thanks

 

Your profile here?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/e.dantes

Nothing is in public ... I do not see any info sorry ...

 
myNameWithOutAlias
 
Real data will be shown if you want to sell something.
 

But i want show my info only at buyer,


or at least user of mql comunity


thx

 
Not possible, sorry.
 

WHAT?


Sorry, but, for example, in 'Freelance' section, in a work request, i can see Developer 1, Developer 2, ...


BUT everyone can see my real name, also not registred comunity ?


I disagree this choice !


I propose this:


" show real info only at buyer, or at least user of mql comunity ".


I see weird, that no one is already working at this

 
Davide Tedesco:

WHAT?


Sorry, but, for example, in 'Freelance' section, in a work request, i can see Developer 1, Developer 2, ...


BUT everyone can see my real name, also not registred comunity ?


I disagree this choice !


I propose this:


" show real info only at buyer, or at least user of mql comunity ".


I see weird, that no one is already working at this

Do you have something to hide?

[Deleted]  
Customers do not see your real name in Freelance untill you are selected for a job. They only see your real name once you accept the requirement specifications step.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Customers do not see your real name in Freelance untill you are selected for a job. They only see your real name once you accept the requirement specifications step.

This way in Freelance working, but oppisite of it for another section.


The question, for me, isn't anything to hide,


but i don't have read with more caution: "Your real name will be public, for users of this comunity and users anonimous

 
Davide Tedesco:

This way in Freelance working, but oppisite of it for another section.


The question, for me, isn't anything to hide,


but i don't have read with more caution: "Your real name will be public, for users of this comunity and users anonimous

What difference does it make ?

12
New comment