How to close public signal account in setting ?
nswyin27:
Hi there, I tried to set my account to public signal account but now I don't know how to change setting to normal account.
Please help me to do it.
Many thanks.
You need to go to the Edit option in the right corner of your signal page, tick the private signal option and click save.
Hi Eleni, thanks so much I found the option and deleted.
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Hi there, I tried to set my account to public signal account but now I don't know how to change setting to normal account.
Please help me to do it.
Many thanks.