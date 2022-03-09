Experts: Sophia1_1 - page 2
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Me podria poner el enlace de Forex Factory, porque no lo encuentro.Gracias.
http://www.forexfactory.com/vangabestia#30
Hi Vangabestia,
thanks for sharing your code!
I'm not really a fan of Martingale strategies - nonetheless I had a closer look an your EA. Several useful functions inside.
One question regarding your main routine start():
In line 65 you use variable AveragePrice to calculate the trailing stops:
if (UseTrailingStop) { TrailingAlls(TrailStart, TrailStop, AveragePrice); }
But AveragePrice itself is not being calculated before line 245:
Can this work?
Como puedo conseguir esta EA??
Ohh, so bad result....
How can I get an updated version of Sophia?
Thanks,