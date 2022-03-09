Experts: Sophia1_1 - page 2

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[Deleted]  
Me podria poner el enlace de Forex Factory, no lo encuentro.
[Deleted]  
Me podrias poner el enlace de Forex Factory, no lo encuentro.gracias.
 
pineda69:
Me podria poner el enlace de Forex Factory, porque no lo encuentro.Gracias.

http://www.forexfactory.com/vangabestia#30
[Deleted]  

Hi Vangabestia,

thanks for sharing your code!

I'm not really a fan of Martingale strategies - nonetheless I had a closer look an your EA. Several useful functions inside.

One question regarding your main routine start():

In line 65 you use variable AveragePrice to calculate the trailing stops:

     if (UseTrailingStop)
     {
      TrailingAlls(TrailStart, TrailStop, AveragePrice);
     }

But AveragePrice itself is not being calculated before line 245:

   for(cnt=OrdersTotal()-1;cnt>=0;cnt--)
     {
      OrderSelect(cnt, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
      if(OrderSymbol()!=Symbol()||OrderMagicNumber()!=MagicNumber)
         continue;
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol()&&OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY || OrderType()==OP_SELL)
           {
            AveragePrice=AveragePrice+OrderOpenPrice()*OrderLots();
            Count=Count + OrderLots();
           }
     }

Can this work?

[Deleted]  

Como puedo conseguir esta EA??

[删除]  
Another Martingale bites the dust!
[Deleted]  

Ohh, so bad result....

[Deleted]  
barauskas:

[Deleted]  

How can I get an updated version of Sophia?

Thanks,

 
One of the Best EA in this MetaTrader 4. Thank you so much for this EA Developer, I Really Like it, Thanks Again......
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