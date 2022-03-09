Experts: Sophia1_1 - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
is your robot Sophia 1.2 still available ?
I already tested Sophia 1.1 and it works well !
Which lever do you recommend ?
is "Sophia " The most successful of your robots ?
Thanks
Nice EA ! Thank you guy.
You can impove it if you add a general SG:
(backtested from 1/1/2018 until 21/3/2019)
Mikiburger
it does not work when I put it in the metatrader.
Hi Guys,
Anybody knows why the stop loss didn't work? Eventhough I already set the stop loss value, when order open, no stop loss was set.
Any solutions for this problem?
There are 18 warnings when compiled in Metaeditor @Giulio Bucci.
Hello,
is your robot Sophia 1.2 still available ?
I already tested Sophia 1.1 and it works well !
Which lever do you recommend ?
is "Sophia " The most successful of your robots ?
Thanks
Hi 👋😊 I need this robot Sophia 1.2
Check the first post please, upper left corner.