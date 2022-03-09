Experts: Sophia1_1 - page 3

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Hello,
is your robot Sophia 1.2 still available ? 

I already tested Sophia 1.1 and it works well !

Which lever do you recommend ?

is "Sophia " The most successful of your robots ?

Thanks

 

Nice EA ! Thank you guy.

You can impove it if you add a general SG:

Sophia

(backtested from 1/1/2018 until 21/3/2019)


Mikiburger

 

it does not work when I put it in the metatrader.

Files:
boterrores.jpg  242 kb
 

Hi Guys,

Anybody knows why the stop loss didn't work? Eventhough I already set the stop loss value, when order open, no stop loss was set. 

Any solutions for this problem?

 

Warnings

There are 18 warnings when compiled in Metaeditor @Giulio Bucci.

 
phrostiche #:

Hello,
is your robot Sophia 1.2 still available ? 

I already tested Sophia 1.1 and it works well !

Which lever do you recommend ?

is "Sophia " The most successful of your robots ?

Thanks

 
Hi 👋😊 I need this robot Sophia 1.2
 
J24917fu #:
Hi 👋😊 I need this robot Sophia 1.2

Check the first post please, upper left corner.

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