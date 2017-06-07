Experts: MMT
if(Bars<100 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Bars is Less then... else if(AccountNumber()>1741659 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong... else if(AccountNumber()<1741659 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong... else if(Year()>=2012 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Year is grater then... else if(AccountEquity()>AccountTarget && OrdersTotal()==0 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; //---
Why every line ||IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; here is one time enough
Only trading on accountnumber 1741659 For what reason has that to be
Year()>=2012 not trading What is the year of your calendar today ??
OrdersTotal()==0 This function is also counting the open orders from other Symbols and trades with other magicnumbers.....
if(Bars<100 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Bars is Less then... else if(AccountNumber()>1741659 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong... else if(AccountNumber()<1741659 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong... else if(Year()>=2012 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Year is grater then... else if(AccountEquity()>AccountTarget && OrdersTotal()==0 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; //---
Why every line ||IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; here is one time enough
Only trading on accountnumber 1741659 For what reason has that to be
Year()>=2012 not trading What is the year of your calendar today ??
OrdersTotal()==0 This function is also counting the open orders from other Symbols and trades with other magicnumbers.....
Related Drawdown of 91.45% - well, I cannot sleep with that in my screen :-/
SOME TIMES IT LOSE AND SOME TIME IT GIVES EXTRA ORDINARY PROFITS 10 20 30 TIMES BUT CONTINUES PROFITS DEPENDING ON YOU RISK FACTOR LEVEL FROME 22-09-2011 TO 05-12-2011 WITH RISK FACTOR 350 AND ORDER DISTANCE 4 TO LEVEL SLAB IT GIVEN 34 TIMES 10000 TO 340000
LOT MINIMUM 0.01
LOT MAXIMUM 0.01 AND MT4 /4DECIMAL A/C
upgrade with more filter and ea work fine
skype: nddtradefx
Wchich time period is to be selected to get the best results?(M1,M5,M15,M30......?)
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MMT:
Author: marneni kondalarao