Experts: MMT

New comment
 

MMT:

It is a Malty order Placer(4 LIMIT and 1 INSTANT). and good performed EA. It Works With THE Co-ordination of Different Moving Averages.

Author: marneni kondalarao

[Deleted]  
Related Drawdown of 91.45% - well, I cannot sleep with that in my screen :-/
[Deleted]  
"The Down Loaded EA works Until November" Whats the use of this limitation and how are you gona ensure this while the EA is open soruce and anyone can view and edit its code? A person can just delete one line of code and he has the full EA.
  
   if(Bars<100 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;       // Stop EA if Bars is Less then...
   else
   if(AccountNumber()>1741659   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;  // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong...
   else
   if(AccountNumber()<1741659   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;  // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong...
   else
   if(Year()>=2012   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Year is grater then...
   else
   if(AccountEquity()>AccountTarget && OrdersTotal()==0   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; //---

Why every line ||IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; here is one time enough

Only trading on accountnumber 1741659 For what reason has that to be

Year()>=2012 not trading What is the year of your calendar today ??

OrdersTotal()==0 This function is also counting the open orders from other Symbols and trades with other magicnumbers.....

[Deleted]  
a humorous coder =))
[Deleted]  
Another no SL EA =(
[删除]  
deVries:
   if(Bars<100 || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;       // Stop EA if Bars is Less then...
   else
   if(AccountNumber()>1741659   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;  // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong...
   else
   if(AccountNumber()<1741659   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return;  // Stop EA if A/c No Wrong...
   else
   if(Year()>=2012   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; // Stop EA if Year is grater then...
   else
   if(AccountEquity()>AccountTarget && OrdersTotal()==0   || IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; //---

Why every line ||IsTradeAllowed()==false) return; here is one time enough

Only trading on accountnumber 1741659 For what reason has that to be

Year()>=2012 not trading What is the year of your calendar today ??

OrdersTotal()==0 This function is also counting the open orders from other Symbols and trades with other magicnumbers.....

yes sir i done this EA to sell for selling. that's why i use the above commands (Account Number command For number of dependents controlling it is use as anti pirate controllable and Year as a expiry date control ) and third one is an inner protocol to stop orders after target(account equity) reached.
[删除]  
KlamseN:
Related Drawdown of 91.45% - well, I cannot sleep with that in my screen :-/

SOME TIMES IT LOSE AND SOME TIME IT GIVES EXTRA ORDINARY PROFITS 10 20 30 TIMES BUT CONTINUES PROFITS DEPENDING ON YOU RISK FACTOR LEVEL FROME 22-09-2011 TO 05-12-2011 WITH RISK FACTOR 350 AND ORDER DISTANCE 4 TO LEVEL SLAB IT GIVEN 34 TIMES 10000 TO 340000

LOT MINIMUM 0.01

LOT MAXIMUM 0.01 AND MT4 /4DECIMAL A/C

[Deleted]   
upgrade with more filter and ea work fine


skype: nddtradefx


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          [Deleted]
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Wchich time period is to be selected to get the best results?(M1,M5,M15,M30......?)





Thanks,

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          [删除]
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
12      
        
    

    

          
            New comment