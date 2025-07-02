Experts: Simple Scalping EA - page 3
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Hello,
I'm backtesting this EA on EUR/USD and it don't trade.
Do you have any idea what am I doing wrong ?
Hi
You cant back test the EA. You can test this EA only in demo mode on live servers, since it depends on the current market moves.
picassoinaction can you add ?
extern int Distance = 100;
pls add sometime we want 100 PIP some time 80 sometim 150
"For the last 3 month i have a ratio of this working 4-6 wins vs 1 loss"
What currency pair & TF you use it.
Can I put TP=12, SL=0.
Buy Stop & Sell Stop only gap 5 pips from market price?
What the result, more profit or more loss?
Hi
I am using Alpary US and they do allow 6-7 points stop loss and profits.
I realize that many brokers won't let it. So it's easily adjustable. There has to be somewhere else the bug that stops the program after 1-2 orders...
For me, MT4 came up with the baffling error message
2019.11.29 15:23:53.717 'Scalping_EA' is not expert and cannot be executed
I am looking for ONE scalping method that I can run on MT4, just one. Can anyone point to one that works, or can explain why this one does not?
This EA opens Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders far away from the Ask/Bid Price. Additionally, it uses OrderModify, so with every tick, the order gets modified, including the price of Buy Stop/Sell Stop, Take Profit, and Stop Loss. This means it will never execute any trades.
For example:
If a Buy Stop is opened at 1.105 and the current price is 1.100, if the current price moves by one point to 1.101, this EA will modify the Buy Stop order to 1.106. Consequently, it will never trigger the Buy Stop and open a trade. The same applies to the Sell Stop.
I'm seeking assistance from anyone here who can fix the code of this EA because I believe the original developer is no longer active on this project, and it seems they are also inactive on this website.