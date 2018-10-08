Expert Advisor only open one chart
i need help on my ea. it does not enter orders on another chart if there is any open order on mt4. e.g if there is order on eurusd, then ea will not open order on another chart like gbpusd or usdcad or anyother. i tried changing the magicnumber but it does not work. please any help will do
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Yuzayd:You need to check is any order open into the trade mode for a specific pair , then make an condition if pair open trade is 1 then no trade ... Simple
i need help on my ea. it does not enter orders on another chart if there is any open order on mt4. e.g if there is order on eurusd, then ea will not open order on another chart like gbpusd or usdcad or anyother. i tried changing the magicnumber but it does not work. please any help will do
i need help on my ea. it does not enter orders on another chart if there is any open order on mt4. e.g if there is order on eurusd, then ea will not open order on another chart like gbpusd or usdcad or anyother. i tried changing the magicnumber but it does not work. please any help will do
Komoles Kumar:thanks for the reply. i am a newbie in mql4 coding... the problem is not related to pair. i think the problem is with ordersTotal(), but if you can assist me to write a simple code to check, i willbe grateful
You need to check is any order open into the trade mode for a specific pair , then make an condition if pair open trade is 1 then no trade ... Simple
You need to check is any order open into the trade mode for a specific pair , then make an condition if pair open trade is 1 then no trade ... Simple
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