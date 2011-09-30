Experts: My Line Order

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My Line Order:

A simple way of managing orders and other features through horizontal lines.

Author: heelflip43

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[Deleted]  

you are so kind of sharing it,thanks

The EA may have some problems

1,"delete line" can not close a position or cancel a pending order

2, Is take profit a must,how to do if i dont want to set a tp.

3,After cancel a pending order or close a position,the original lines are still there

 
wllrd:

you are so kind of sharing it,thanks

The EA may have some problems

1,"delete line" can not close a position or cancel a pending order

2, Is take profit a must,how to do if i dont want to set a tp.

3,After cancel a pending order or close a position,the original lines are still there


This is only the first version and I was only going on what I needed at the time. I should have the new version ready soon, I'll try include an option to leave out Take Profit's and Stop losses. Yes at the moment the EA will just create a new line instead of close an order. The lines should be deleted the next time the EA runs, all I can say is that they do when I run it.
[Deleted]  
heelflip43:
wllrd:

you are so kind of sharing it,thanks

The EA may have some problems

1,"delete line" can not close a position or cancel a pending order

2, Is take profit a must,how to do if i dont want to set a tp.

3,After cancel a pending order or close a position,the original lines are still there


This is only the first version and I was only going on what I needed at the time. I should have the new version ready soon, I'll try include an option to leave out Take Profit's and Stop losses. Yes at the moment the EA will just create a new line instead of close an order. The lines should be deleted the next time the EA runs, all I can say is that they do when I run it.
thanks again
 
where to download mt oneclick.exe?
[Deleted]  

I am working on a similar idea, I found that the horizontal line has three built in variables which are easier to use than putting in the description.

OBJPROP_PRICE1 to 3 which I used for SL and TP

[Deleted]  
Hi. This is good system. How can I download One-Click EA?. Can you post the web site or EA for one-click ?
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