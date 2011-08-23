Indicators: YangTrader - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Interesting
Till now I thought that Hull moving average was invented by Alan Hull and that stochastic oscillator was introduced by George lane some 60 years ago ... but now I can enjoy words of wisdom of not 1 but 2 true inventors of those indicators (and they are even quarreling who invented them :)) . Amazing. If I have died some time ago I would have never learned that those things were not invented yet ... till this post :)
Interesting
Till now I thought that Hull moving average was invented by Alan Hull and that stochastic oscillator was introduced by George lane some 60 years ago ... but now I can enjoy words of wisdom of not 1 but 2 true inventors of those indicators (and they are even quarreling who invented them :)) . Amazing. If I have died some time ago I would have never learned that those things were not invented yet ... till this post :)
seekers :
you're right ! that moving average line comes from an other indicator, I didn't know who is inventer,just to borrow. YangTrader is core, YangTraderMain is accessory .
stochastic oscillator ? YangTrader is not stochastic, I do not believe that dynamic mathematical methods,they are always changing。
yangshu:
Interesting
Till now I thought that Hull moving average was invented by Alan Hull and that stochastic oscillator was introduced by George lane some 60 years ago ... but now I can enjoy words of wisdom of not 1 but 2 true inventors of those indicators (and they are even quarreling who invented them :)) . Amazing. If I have died some time ago I would have never learned that those things were not invented yet ... till this post :)
seekers :
you're right ! that moving average line comes from an other indicator, I didn't know who is inventer,just to borrow. YangTrader is core, YangTraderMain is accessory .
stochastic oscillator ? YangTrader is not stochastic, I do not believe that dynamic mathematical methods,they are always changing。
Aplying linear weighted moving average to the above result in order to make it smoother does not change the fact that it is a stochastic oscillator. Some more info about stochastic oscillator can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stochastic_oscillator
yangshu:
Interesting
Till now I thought that Hull moving average was invented by Alan Hull and that stochastic oscillator was introduced by George lane some 60 years ago ... but now I can enjoy words of wisdom of not 1 but 2 true inventors of those indicators (and they are even quarreling who invented them :)) . Amazing. If I have died some time ago I would have never learned that those things were not invented yet ... till this post :)
seekers :
you're right ! that moving average line comes from an other indicator, I didn't know who is inventer,just to borrow. YangTrader is core, YangTraderMain is accessory .
stochastic oscillator ? YangTrader is not stochastic, I do not believe that dynamic mathematical methods,they are always changing。
Aplying linear weighted moving average to the above result in order to make it smoother does not change the fact that it is a stochastic oscillator. Some more info about stochastic oscillator can be found here : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stochastic_oscillator
maybe you're right . before your remind, I have never come to understand Stochastic oscillator .
Who are you ? Oh my God !
Thanks for this good indicator.
I have this error when running the indicator.
Please help us fixing it.
Thanks very much
Thanks for this good indicator.
I have this error when running the indicator.
Please help us fixing it.
Thanks very much
Dear ultimaforex: replace by following statement will be fix YangTrader 'cannot resize the array' error
int init()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,buf);
ArraySetAsSeries(buf,true);
SetIndexBuffer(0,buf2);
ArraySetAsSeries(buf2,true);
SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
IndicatorShortName("YangTrader (13,21,34,55,89,144) - http://yangshu.net");
return(0);
}
int start()
{
int limit=Bars;
for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
{
double HHV=High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,TimeWindow,i)];
double LLV=Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,TimeWindow,i)];
buf2[i]=100*(Close[i]-LLV)/(HHV-LLV);
}
for(i=0; i<limit; i++) buf[i]=iMAOnArray(buf2,limit,Sensitive,0,MODE_LWMA,i);
return(0);
}
I write a new indicator, but blocked by mql4.com . They are so rude !
I write a new indicator, but blocked by mql4.com . They are so rude !
你好，我认为是一个良好的贸易援助，更多的您的网站没有提供下载。
问候。
对不起由谷歌翻译错误。