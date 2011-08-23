Indicators: YangTrader

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YangTrader:

YangTrader is a good indicator, it core is price moving and return, when the value crosses 15, maybe it's the best buy time and down cross 80 it's the sell time.

Author: YangShu

 
There's a commercial harker trying to sell this same indicator, they call it the "Flash Point Indicator"
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WHRoeder:
There's a commercial harker trying to sell this same indicator, they call it the "Flash Point Indicator"

Really? This is first time publish online. About 7 months ago, I wrote this indicator and always use it trading.

http://yangshu.net/?bid=50

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how come mine the arrows don't appear !
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mrozali1:
how come mine the arrows don't appear !
You should download these two indicators, then call YangTraderMain, is it OK now ?
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yangshu:
mrozali1:
how come mine the arrows don't appear !
You should download these two indicators, then call YangTraderMain, is it OK now ?
[Deleted]  
ok it works. i cannot rename the files !
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can you include an alert something like this.

if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] > CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Down on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
}
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] < CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Up on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];


the above is taken from an ema cross alert indi.

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mrozali1:

can you include an alert something like this.

if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] > CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Down on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
}
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] < CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Up on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];


the above is taken from an ema cross alert indi.

Yes, you can replace the following statement in YangTraderMain.mq4 :
     if (sg1>15 && sg2<15)
      {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point;  if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
     if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80)
      {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
 

I placed this code but it keeps making a sound. How can it be fixed to make the sound just once. Thanks

  if (sg1>15 && sg2<15)
      {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point;  if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
     if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80)
      {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
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sim777:

I placed this code but it keeps making a sound. How can it be fixed to make the sound just once. Thanks

  if (sg1>15 && sg2<15)
      {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point;  if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
     if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80)
      {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}

try the following statement:

step 1 : define two variables before function "int init()" 

int    bars=0;
bool   AlertOn=true;

step2: replace old statement by following 

   for(int i=0; i<vv; i++)
   {
    double sg1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"YangTrader",TimeWindow,Sensitive,0,i);
    double sg2 = iCustom(NULL,0,"YangTrader",TimeWindow,Sensitive,0,i+1);
     if (sg1>15 && sg2<15)
        {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point;  if (i==0 && AlertOn) Alert("Buy  alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());bars=counted_bars;AlertOn=false;}
     if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80)
        {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0 && AlertOn) Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());bars=counted_bars;AlertOn=false;}
   }  
  if (!AlertOn && bars<counted_bars) AlertOn=true;
Rebuild script file , finish .
But, I recommend Buy or Sell on next bar after alert , and use it
 only
 on shock market.
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