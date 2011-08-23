Indicators: YangTrader
There's a commercial harker trying to sell this same indicator, they call it the "Flash Point Indicator"
Really? This is first time publish online. About 7 months ago, I wrote this indicator and always use it trading.
how come mine the arrows don't appear !
how come mine the arrows don't appear !
can you include an alert something like this.
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] > CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Down on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
}
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] < CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Up on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
the above is taken from an ema cross alert indi.
can you include an alert something like this.
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] > CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Down on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
}
if (SoundON==true && i==1 && CrossUp[i] < CrossDown[i] && alertTag!=Time[0]){
Alert("EMA Cross Trend going Up on ",Symbol()," ",Period());
alertTag = Time[0];
the above is taken from an ema cross alert indi.
if (sg1>15 && sg2<15) {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());} if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80) {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
I placed this code but it keeps making a sound. How can it be fixed to make the sound just once. Thanks
if (sg1>15 && sg2<15) {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());} if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80) {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
I placed this code but it keeps making a sound. How can it be fixed to make the sound just once. Thanks
if (sg1>15 && sg2<15) {buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());} if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80) {buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0)Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());}
try the following statement:
step 1 : define two variables before function "int init()"
int bars=0;
bool AlertOn=true;
step2: replace old statement by following
for(int i=0; i<vv; i++)
{
double sg1 = iCustom(NULL,0,"YangTrader",TimeWindow,Sensitive,0,i);
double sg2 = iCustom(NULL,0,"YangTrader",TimeWindow,Sensitive,0,i+1);
if (sg1>15 && sg2<15)
{buf1[i] = Low[i+1]-15*Point; if (i==0 && AlertOn) Alert("Buy alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());bars=counted_bars;AlertOn=false;}
if (sg1<80 && sg2>=80)
{buf2[i] = High[i+1]+15*Point; if (i==0 && AlertOn) Alert("Sell alert ",Symbol()," ",Period());bars=counted_bars;AlertOn=false;}
}
if (!AlertOn && bars<counted_bars) AlertOn=true;
Rebuild script file , finish .
But, I recommend Buy or Sell on next bar after alert , and use it
only on shock market.
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YangTrader:
Author: YangShu