Experts: MTF sar_rsi
Don't get any trades when back testing..!? Don't know the reason.
Don't get any trades when back testing..!? Don't know the reason.
Don't get any trades when back testing..!? Don't know the reason.
The problem was the lot size which is set to 0.01 but on my account I use 0.1. But still it does only a few mini trades (average 4.66) on a 2 months period. Nothing like the chart above. What settings do you use?
Don't get any trades when back testing..!? Don't know the reason.
The problem was the lot size which is set to 0.01 but on my account I use 0.1. But still it does only a few mini trades (average 4.66) on a 2 months period. Nothing like the chart above. What settings do you use?
Thanks, this looks very interesting. Backtesting shows good results on several pairs. Although I would prefer to run it with a long trend robot to hedge the risk a little bit so I wonder if you could implement Magic number in the code Thanks!!
Thanks, this looks very interesting. Backtesting shows good results on several pairs. Although I would prefer to run it with a long trend robot to hedge the risk a little bit so I wonder if you could implement Magic number in the code Thanks!!
its use martingale :(
Thanks, this looks very interesting. Backtesting shows good results on several pairs. Although I would prefer to run it with a long trend robot to hedge the risk a little bit so I wonder if you could implement Magic number in the code Thanks!!
its use martingale :(
Here is my result of backtest. This is a backtest in one hour tf. I also used other tf and allways same result. Suddenly at the end the account crashed.
Well..... as I said earlier in the post,It is based on martingale and It still requires a couple of modifications which I am currently working on{ to determine end of trend, for trend reversal) as it works okay in ranging market. I have been able to overcome this by simply keeping it simple....One or two trades per day on each pair and it works fine so far{ even in back testing). I do hope we could get an indi that can tell use possible early trend reversal. this might help make it better.
I just optimised the Ea settings changing the Secure Profit( i.e profit per row of orders placed), I discovered that it worked well with between 15 and 25, even were the account wiped using 10 it was able to survive it comfortable. Try changing the secure PROFIT SETING ANS SEE. I have currently updated the EA to allow user to determine on which TF it should check for BB BREAKOUT, so far on testing it works well on higher TF ALTHOUGH WITH FEWER TRADES.
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MTF sar_rsi:
Author: olufikayo olowoyo